Early B is a man who loves cars. A scroll down the rapper's social media timeline features some awesome whips and perhaps even better poses by the award-winning MC. From a modified Nissan Champ bakkie to a Ferrari 458 Italia, Earl Swartz, or Early B as we know him, never disappoints.

Earl Swartz or Early B is a talented musician who loves spending time with cool whips. Image: Facebook

South African rappers love their whips. We've seen Cassper Nyovest and AKA flex with several cool cars in public. However, our focus is on Gqeberha's finest MC: Early B.

He has been blazing the charts since launching onto the scene in 2012, and hasn't taken his foot off the pedal since, reports EarlyBMusic.com. The talented performer is well-respected in the entertainment industry and also has a love for whips.

Here are five cool Early B photographs featuring cool rides:

1. Ferrari 458

We begin with the best, a Ferrari 458 with Early B posing from the driver's seat. According to Ferrari, the Italian supercar features a mid-mounted 4.5-litre V8 engine with over 400kW and a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds.

2. Audi Q7

An off-beat option in the SUV game is Audi's Q7. According to Audi, the model is powered by a diesel engine with 183kW and 600Nm and features the carmaker's latest infotainment system.

3. Honda Civic

This is how you know Early B is a petrolhead as he spotted a cool black Honda Civic famous for its V-Tec engine and proceeded to take a selfie.

The high-revving naturally-aspirated engine in the Civic saw it gain a huge following, and the performance was incredible. A 1.6-litre engine powered the EK9 model pictured, HotCars.com reports.

4. Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is one of the most popular whips among rappers and entertainment professionals in Mzansi.

Early B's car is modified and features an even more aggressive off-road package than the standard car. According to Mercedes-Benz SA, the G-Wagon was launched more than 40 years ago.

5. Ford Mustang

Finally, the cool-looking Ford Mustang muscle car in drop-top makes an appearance.

According to Ford SA, the Mustang is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine with a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

