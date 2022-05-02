Rap megastar Cassper Nyovest owns a fleet of luxury whips and posts photographs of his Rolls-Royce and McLaren on social media

The South African celebrity has recently been in the spotlight for organising a couple of high profile boxing matches against other celebrities including NaakMusiq

Nyovest's video shows the 31-year-old visiting the Daytona supercar dealership in Sandton, Johannesburg which is the official importer of luxury brands such as Pagani and Rolls Royce

It's no secret Cassper Nyovest has arguably the best luxury fleet of whips of any South African celebrity.

The 31-year-old is unequivocally a car enthusiast and has a garage full of cool, fast whips to back it up. From a Ferrari 458 Italia to a McLaren GT and a Rolls-Royce Continental GT, the rapper has a crazy cool selection of luxury cars.

Cassper Nyovest walks into the Daytona dealership in Sandton. Image: Instagram

Earlier in April, Nyovest posted a supremely shot video on Instagram with the caption: "If you don't own something, you're not the boss". The clip shows the rapper heading out to a lux car dealership event in Sandton and begins at his home.

He heads out in a white McLaren GT and then has a boujee night out eating oysters and checking out the latest whips at the Daytona dealership. Among the cars he looks at is a black McLaren GT that costs a whopping R5,2 million, according to AutoDealer.

But real star of the show is the Rolls-Royce Ghost that the rapper peruses and chills in the front and backseat of. It features a Starlight Headliner which has hundreds of tiny LEDs in the roof to give the impression of the night sky. The Ghost retails for over R10 million according to AutoTrader.

Mercedes Benz G Wagon, Bentley GT – 5 Cool Cars Cassper Nyovest, Bonang and other South African celebs own

South African celebrities love their cars and even more they enjoy showing their whips on social media, Briefly News reports.

South African celebrities love their cars and recently at the Kyalami 9 Hour race in Johannesburg we saw how much one of them loves motorsport. Prince Kaybee showed off his sim racing skills by competing in the virtual Kyalami 9 Hour endurance race and also attended the event.

The 32-year-old singer is known for his love for Mercedes-Benz cars and has several in his collection, including an AMG GT.

