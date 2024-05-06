Rapper A-Reece got trolled after tweeps dug up his old Tweet about Canadian rapper Drake

In the post, A-Reece joked and said Drake is his father as he wished him a happy birthday in 2017

This was rehashed amid the intense rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, where Lamar made claims about Drake's unclaimed child

Drake's long-lost child has been found. The internet had a field day after a tweep unearthed a tweet by rapper A-Reece dedicating a sweet birthday message to the Canadian superstar.

A-Reece wishes 'dad' Drake a happy birthday

Rapper A-Reece, who hails from Pretoria, got trolled recently after a social media user dug up his old Tweet dedicating a birthday message to rapper Drake.

In the now-viral post, A-Reece alluded to Drake being his father when he wished him a happy birthday in 2017.

"Happy birthday dad," Reece wrote.

Why the internet says A-Reece is Drake's child

A user @__tshwarelo reacted to the tweet by saying, "We found the child that Drake is hiding."

This tweet was rehashed because of the extreme rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. In his diss track Meet The Grahams, Kendrick Lamar alleged that Drake is hiding an 11-year-old daughter.

Drake denied the allegations via a meme and asked people to find the child he was hiding and bring her to him.

Netizens roast A-Reece

The jokes came flooding, and netizens mocked A-Reece.

@sihlev1:

"I hope Kendrick Lamar doesn't take this as facts and says it in his next song."

@unclescrooch:

"Y'all play too much."

@RelatedNastyC

"This guy, nobody is safe. We cannot have the GOAT looking like a groupie."

@VutisaniBamuza:

"He's gonna deny his child, that's what he does."

