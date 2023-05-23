House music DJ Zinhle expressed love and appreciation for her husband, fellow DJ Murdah Bongz, in a sweet Instagram post

The couple has been married since 2022 and have a child named Asante, their relationship has captured the hearts of their fans in South Africa.

Fans reacted with excitement and admiration, as they showered the couple with compliments and expressed their happiness for DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz

DJ Zinhle showed her appreciation for her husband, Murdah Bongz calling him her biggest supporter. Images: #murdahbongz @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

In a short and sweet Instagram post, DJ Zinhle has shown love and appreciation to bae and fellow house DJ, Murdah Bongz. The celebrity couple who've taken Southy socials by storm and received swoons and gushes from their adoring fans.

DJ Zinhle posted a heartfelt message for her husband, Murdah Bongz

Mzansi could not contain their excitement at Zinhle's adorable post which featured a picture of Murdah on the decks and a cute caption that read:

"My biggest supporter. I appreciate you @murdahbongz"

Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have a child together named Asante

According to The Citizen, Bongz and Zinhle have been married since 2022 and have a child named Asante. Mzansi showed their appreciation for the adorable couple.

@cookingwithzanele commented:

"Muntu wasemzini "

@andie_mcasa commented:

"The best husband ever❤️ You’re so blessed Zee."

@cya_2nzee said:

"Without fail ke sana "

@im_que.en said:

"Let love lead❤️"

@nyambenichristine commented:

"Svara wa hina,na mina nta humelela❤️"

@thabilesponono said:

"Did he come to fetch the car and pour ⛽️? "

@ma__zulun said:

"Husband Ka Zinhle "

@zianda_mk97 said:

"Sbari weCountry ❤️❤️"

