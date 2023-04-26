AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, commended DJ Zinhle's husband, Murdah Bongz, for rising above the harsh criticism he recently faced

Lynn said the Asante hitmaker proved that his marriage to Zinhle is stable by allowing her to grieve and pay her final respects to her baby daddy

The Mass Country rapper's mother also defended Kairo's mom against everyone who dragged her for spending time with the Forbes

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, has expressed gratitude to Murdah Bongz for remaining by DJ Zinhle's side no matter what.

Zinhle is AKA's baby mama, and when the rapper was killed in Durban on 10 February, she attended both the memorial and the funeral with their daughter Kairo.

Many netizens couldn't understand why Zinhle grieved AKA after they had a messy split. Some peeps concluded that she was still in love with Supa Mega.

AKA's mom Lynn Forbes praises Murdah Bongz

According to ZAlebs, Lynn was a guest on eNCA's News Night, and she thanked Murdah Bongz for staying strong when people attacked his marriage to Zinhle.

Lynn stated that Murdah proved that he has a strong bond with Zinhle and will not be shaken by rumour-mongers who want to see them apart. The Dangerous hitmaker's mom also commented on Murdah's personality, saying:

“Bongani is the realest man I’ve ever known. There are so many people going at him on social media saying he is weak. But I tell you that that is what a real man is all about”.

Lynn Fores addresses people throwing hate against DJ Zinhle

Recently, pictures of DJ Zinhle, Lynn Forbes, Nadia Nakai and Kairo and other family members of AKA trended for the wrong reasons.

Many people questioned why Zinhle was being included in the Forbes festivities when she is a married woman.

During the same interview, Lynn apparently game into Zinhle's defence, saying the Forbes are full of love and welcoming.

“We’re just going to keep on loving each other, and whoever can’t deal with it, it’s their problem.”

DJ Zinhle fires back at trolls accusing her of spending too much time with AKA’s family after his death

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle was unfazed by what her fans said about her relationship with her baby daddy, AKA's family.

Social media went up in flames when pictures of DJ Zinhle spending time with Nadia Nakai and AKA's family, including Lynn Forbes, surfaced online.

According to ZAlebs, the Umlilo hitmaker explained why she spends much time with Nadia Nakai and the Forbes family.

