DJ Zinhle never catches a break from social media users who are always scrutinising the way she lives her life

The businesswoman recently charted trends when fans called her out for spending too much time with her late baby daddy's family

Responding to the backlash, DJ Zinhle said trolls love to see people who don't get along that's why they are bothered by her relationship with the Forbes family

DJ Zinhle seems unfazed by what her fans say about her concerning her relationship with her baby daddy AKA's family.

DJ Zinhle has responded to questions about why she spends time with AKA's family. Image: @nadianakai and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The star has been in the media a lot following Kiernan's untimely passing, as fans discussed why she was mourning her ex-lover.

DJ Zinhle called out for chilling with AKA's family and Nadia Nakai

Social media went up in flames when pictures of DJ Zinhle spending time with Nadia Nakai and AKA's family, including Lynn Forbes, surfaced online.

Peeps had a lot to say, with many pointing out that DJ Zinhle never spends time with her husband Bongani Mahosana's family.

DJ Zinhle slams trolls calling her out for spending time with Nadia Nakai and AKA's family

According to ZAlebs, the Umlilo hitmaker explained why she spends a lot of time with Nadia Nakai and the Forbes family. Speaking during an Instagram Live, DJ Zinhle said people don't understand the dynamics of a blended family.

She even joked that she told Nadia to bring her new boyfriend when she decides to move on. She said:

"Guys I'm still gonna shock people. I even joked with Nadia and said when your boyfriend comes, he must come here we are all a blended family. I don't get why South Africans are so scared of getting along. I think for a lot of South Africans it would have given them so much comfort if Kiernan and I never got along. Why?"

