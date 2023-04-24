DJ Zinhle recently took to her Instagram page to shower her husband Murdah Bongz with praise

The star was heavily blasted after her pictures with her late ex-boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes went viral

DJ Zinhle fired back at the trolls and even shared footage from their family getaway alongside her two children Kairo and Asante her husband

DJ Zinhle is turning a blind eye to the backlash she has been receiving on social media. The star gave her husband Bongani "Mörda" Mahosana his flowers for being a musical genius.

Zinhle's post comes days after she was called out by Twitter trolls for hanging out with AKA's family yet she never posts about Murdah Bongz's family.

DJ Zinhle praises her husband Murdah Bongz for being a music genius

There's no denying that Bongani Mahosana is among some of the greatest musicians of our time. The star cemented his place among the greats when he was still part of the award-winning band Black Motion.

He later launched his solo career and it's safe to say he won Mzansi fans over. A Twitter user with the handle @CosyBadass took to the micro-blogging platform to give Asante's father his flowers. The post read:

"DJ Zinhle's husband is a musical genius coz is this beat?! #OnRepeat ❤️."

Reacting to the tweep, DJ Zinhle agreed that her husband is indeed a legend in the industry. She added:

"He’s incredible, a musical genius, I’ve been saying!"

DJ Zinhle shares pictures from her family getaway with husband Mörda and daughters Kairo and Asante

Still on DJ Zinhle's family, the Siyabonga hitmaker served family goals when she shared a clip from their family getaway. If the video circulating online is to be believed, the Mahosanas had lots of fun.

Video of DJ Zinhle's family getaway gets Mzansi peeps talking

Fans loved that the Umlilo hitmaker and her husband took some time out of their busy schedules to enjoy some time with their two girls.

@ngubeko_masithole said:

"One thing about Kairo she is a water girl❤️❤️."

@athile.hang added:

"Morda plz keep him in ur heart at all times and ur daughter ❤️."

@zehtoo noted:

"The actual healing for Kairo comes from her baby sister. She got that innocent love of a baby that makes a person forget everything. My son (6 days old) did that for me unknowingly❤️."

@lee_mohosana wrote:

"I've paused many times wanted to see the pictures I'm happy for you guys #the Mohosanas big up to you."

DJ Zinhle fires back at trolls accusing her of spending too much time with AKA’s family after his death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle seems unfazed by what her fans say about her concerning her relationship with her baby daddy AKA's family.

The star has been in the media a lot following Kiernan's untimely passing, as fans discussed why she was mourning her ex-lover.

Social media went up in flames when pictures of DJ Zinhle spending time with Nadia Nakai and AKA's family, including Lynn Forbes, surfaced online.

