A lawyer is capturing all the moments of staying with her husband's family in Intsika Yethu, Eastern Cape

Anelisiwe Nikithemba Tshangana was rocking white luxury shoes while cooking and cleaning vegetables in the village

The young hun rocked her traditional Xhosa outfits while showing off how she tried sitting and cooking in big traditional pots on fire outside

Lawyer Anelisiwe Nikithemba Tshangana from Bloemfontein is trending on TikTok for her swag while doing household chores in the rural area of the Eastern Cape. The young bride uploaded a video showcasing how hard she worked as the family's new wife.

Makoti flexes cooking skills with Balenciaga Shoes

Tshangana's in-laws showed how to do things while she was cooking and trying to stir a big pot of food in absolute style. She has been trending for being so stylish with killer traditional drip and luxury shoes. The video has gained nearly 350 views and over 35K likes daily.

The lawyer was committed to the assignment and said:

"Another day e Faziland"

Peeps' jaws dropped at a luxury fashion item

Entering a new family is always hard to adjust to, but the young lawyer impressed her in-laws with how hard she worked around the family. People were amazed by her chores in the house and how she embraced every second of it. At the same time, others were shocked that she wore such expensive shoes to a rural area.

Here are some of the comments:

SibuA317 said:

"In Balenciaga’s?"

@maloo.amour commented:

"I see nothing wrong with this…Ngi ready, in fact, mina!!! it in Balenciaga’s."

@Yarndiie_Blaque said:

"I’d negotiate to wash dishes ngoba mina niello bhodo sizowa sonke."

@sizahmazahxolo commented:

"I'm a size 28 makoti specialise in peeling Veggies."

Ndileka.N said:

"People are saying it could never be thembut me? Oh, I cannot wait!"

Vovrish commented:

"I love how you make this Faziland thing look so easy."

