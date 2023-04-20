Three best friends have been trending on social media after expressing how deep their love is for one another

The BFFs made sure that the Sepedi bride had a beautiful day, ensuring that she was taken care of throughout the day and made it all about her

The bridesmaids did an amazing dance routine at the traditional wedding, and people were in love with their confidence

Best friends trend for rare friendship. Images: LehakoeleletleEvents/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The page @LehakoeleletleEvents captured a magical moment between the bride and her best friends from Pretoria. The video was posted on TikTok, showcasing a beautiful friendship that is so rare today. The women are seen strutting their moves leading the makoti before she makes her big entrance into the tent.

Lehakoeleletle Events highlight friendship at traditional Sepedi wedding

The post has over 2.1 million views and has been trending for the rare bond the three share. The page is known for doing traditional weddings, illustrating that adhering to culture does not mean settling for less when celebrating a couple's love.

Peep gush over new bride and besties

People across the country sent congratulatory wishes to the happy couple, but the bride and her friends stole the show. Online users were impressed by their confidence and happiness for their best friend.

Here are some of the comments:

@Lindiwe Ramushu said:

"It's the vibe for me."

@SamNene commented:

"I love how your friends are always near you. It was such a beautiful wedding."

@DipuoDaphneyPodile said:

"You go girl, this was your happiest and best day."

@Lindokuhle commented:

"Do they sell these friends on Amazon?"

@gottaluvkagii said:

"Reasons why I am not getting married outside my culture."

