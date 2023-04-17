A lovely TikTok video showed when a man with a small stature got married to his beautiful heartthrob

At the moment, the wedding video has gone viral and attracted more than 27k views from friends and well-wishers

A lot of congratulatory messages have been rolling in for the couple after they posted the video of their big day

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A TikTok video shows the romantic moment a man with a small stature tied the knot with his beautiful lady.

In the video posted on TikTok by @patience...dk, the man and his beautiful bride signed the dotted lines in a blissful event.

The man wedding his bae in a colourful ceremony. Photo credit: TikTok/@patience...dk.

Source: UGC

A series of photos seen in the video showed how the couple was joined during the colourful ceremony.

Smallish man finally marries his beautiful lover

The couple, identified as Patience and Derrick, initially went viral because of their amazing love story.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In an interview, Patience narrated how some of her friends advised her not to be with Derrick, but she rejected the idea.

She had said back then:

"Yes, I faced a lot of challenges when my fiance expressed his intentions of getting married to me. I told my parents and they were all against it except my mum who stood by me and asked me to follow my heart. My friends mocked me, throw all sorts of slants and some of my family members."

With their wedding coming to pass, their love has overcome all the challenges.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users show couple some love

@Lucie said:

"Congratulations. God bless your union."

@user1902409583877 commented:

"Congratulations. May your happiness be my share."

@Realtor Blessing said:

"Congratulations my darling. Your union is blessed."

@ivolineakam reacted:

"Congratulations to you sis may God almighty guide and protect your union. I wish you the best in your married life."

@Stella growhost15 said:

"Love lives here. Your union is blessed."

Man poses with beautiful diminutive lady

Nigeria's leading news website, Legit.ng, reported on a video of a man and a beautiful, small-looking lady went viral and got over 300k views on TikTok.

In the video posted by Martin Edotse, the man was seen proudly showing off the beautiful woman.

TikTok users showered the man and the woman with a lot of admiration as the video got over 300k views.

Bride who danced like Shakira goes viral

Legit.ng previously eported that a beautiful lady danced like Shakira during her wedding.

In a video that trended on TikTok, the bride danced with her waist and caught the attention of dance lovers.

People who saw the video also admired her traditional wedding dress, which made the dance more interesting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng