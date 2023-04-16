A video of a father giving his daughter a walking tutorial got social media users dying from laughter

The loving dad joked that he was teaching his baby to walk like a lady and the demonstration was epic

The TikTok video of the father prancing around the living went viral and people posted funny reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video of a father giving his little daughter walking lessons goes viral. Image: @us5five

Source: TikTok

A dad won over hearts on TikTok after his interaction with his kids got staggering views. The man can be seen goofing around with his triplets in the video posted by @us5five.

Dad's ladylike walk goes amuses netizens

He said he was teaching one of the babies to walk like a girl and gave her a demonstration. The gent encouraged the tiny tot to put her hands down while walking and hilariously copied her while moving around like a T-Rex dinosaur.

The video has been seen by more than 450 000 and people were thoroughly entertained by the dad and his babies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

People could not get over the cuteness overload and showed the wholesome family love in the comments. Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users rate the father's funny walk

@king_linn posted:

"Him mocking her walk is killing me."

@isanaphee mentioned:

"She’s like listen Daddy I got this. "

@toluwalase wrote:

"The funny thing too is if somebody else says why is she walking like that, her daddy will tear them up."

@bessellina said:

"I love how he calls her beautiful girl as soon as she walks in aww."

@msjohnson30 commented:

"Slay queen in the making.I love it!"

@acidinwunderland added:

"So incredibly precious."

@tryingm8867 said:

"Baby just trying to balance out here. Dad like drop your hands! lol"

@daniela_xox1 shared:

"This is something my husband would do."

Video of little girl celebrating her dad’s arrival melts SA’s heart: “As long as papa is home, all is well”

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that it's common knowledge that a father has a special place in his daughter's heart. A video of a young girl showing how much she adores her father won the internet over. The little one is seen rejoicing over the return of her doting dad.

Adorable doesn't even begin to describe @tia_tiandra's TikTok. When the baby hears her dad's car, she runs to the front door and yells his name as if she wants the whole neighbourhood to know he's back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News