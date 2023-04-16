Every parent knows that when it comes to little girls, daddy will always have a very special place in their hearts

One tiny tot showed just how much she appreciated her dad by celebrating his arrival home in the cutest way

The internet could not get over how excited the young one was to see her dad, and most people agreed that all children deserve a good dad

It's common knowledge that a father has a special place in his daughter's heart. A video of a young girl showing how much she adores her father won the internet over. The little one is seen rejoicing over the return of her doting dad.

Little girl screams with delight as her dad returns home. Image: @Tia_Tiandra

Adorable doesn't even begin to describe @tia_tiandra's TikTok. When the baby hears her dad's car, she runs to the front door and yells his name as if she wants the whole neighbourhood to know he's back.

Video of Daddy's little cheerleader gets over 100k views

The mom's video clearly shows the closeness of the two. The pure excitement on the little girl's face is enough to put a smile on everyone's face.

When the father sees his baby, he doesn't hesitate to pick her up, making the baby even happier.

TikTok is smitten with the father-daughter bond

People, in typical TikTok fashion, had a lot to say. It's understandable because viewers felt the warmth and affection through the screen.

@l.ethaaaa loved the movements:

"The wiggle she did when he carried her."

@dakalo444 loves a good dad:

" We rarely see this because men run away from their kids these days. This is so beautiful!"

@t_gap loves the presence of dads:

"Every child deserves a present father, honestly."

@lebogan025 feels the same way:

"I'm 31, and I'm like her when I see my father. "

