Grown men decided to settle ladies’ nerves by showing what they actually get up to during boys time

Social media user @AviweN__ shared a clip showing him and his boys wrestling one another into the pool, having the absolute best time

The people of Mzansi could not egt enough of the clip and took to the comment section to discuss the accuracy

While many women think all men want to do when they are away is play, and by "play" they mean cheat, when really, actually playing is all they want to do.

Social media user @AviweN_ shared what he and the guys get up to when wives are not around. Image: twitter / (@AviweN_)

Source: Twitter

A bunch of 40-something-year-old men recorded a clip showing what they actually get up to when their wives are gone. Channelling their inner children, these men had the best time.

Social media user @AviweN__ shared the clip to Twitter, showing how he and his boys like to have some good old fun at the pool. Smacking one another with chairs and wrestling into the pool like they did when they were teenagers - this is what life is all about.

“Me and my boys at 40 when our wives think we out there cheating.”

Mzansi cracks up over the accuracy of the clip, living for the vibe

Yup, this is truly what a lot of men want to do when their women are not looking – act like absolute children without a care in the world.

Life as an adult is hard and men truly never fully grow up. So, when they get the chance, best believe these guys are going to relive their glory days.

Social media users were living for the vibe these grown men were emitting and took to the comment section to let them know it. Take a look:

@SEMolekwa said:

“Being with the boys is the best feeling EVER. We can laugh all day about stupid things. But in the company of women you must choose your words carefully, even when telling a joke. Or later on she might ask you "Baby what did you mean when you said....."♂️”

@iinhlonipho said:

“Now this I wanna do. Sengishoda ngomkhaba ne pool.”

@ChadBlue83 said:

@thomasis23 said:

@Jabu_Ngwenya28 said:

