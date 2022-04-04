A local man had a good laugh on Twitter over a photo of a young woman sitting for lobola negotiations

Social media user @IM_Ramushu shared a picture that showed a young lady sitting with her qualifications in front of her, waiting for lobola negotiations

The people of Mzansi were angered by this snap, for the most part, as they believe this is the problem with lobola processes nowadays

Women are on the rise and one man feels that they are now using their levels to gain greater lobola payouts for their fam. The man, and the rest of Mzansi, had a good laugh.

While primitively a man paid lobola based on the family name and how pure the woman was, today there are so many more levels to a woman that needs to be considered.

Social media user @IM_Ramushu shared a picture of a young woman dressed in traditional attire, on Twitter. In front of her, she has an array of paperwork that looks like a driver’s license, matric certificate and a few other qualifications.

The man had a good chuckle at the picture after he thought about what possibly could be going on here. The man paying lobola for this woman will be paying for everything he is getting and some, LOL!

“LOBALA NEGOTIATION DAY”

The people of Mzansi jump in on this snap, cyber guns blazing

As always, the people of Mzansi had zero chill when taking to the comment section on this post. Turns out, most peeps feel this level of petty is utter nonsense.

Some feel it is disrespectful and uncalled for families to sell off their daughters like this, let alone the fact that this totally ignores the actual and cultural meaning of the lobolo negotiation.

Take a look at some of the spicy comments:

@Ludonga1 said:

“Degree ye NSFAS that still needs to be repaid. I can't imagine marrying an indebted woman, while her family wants to charge an arm and a leg for lobolo.”

@Mmangaka3 said:

“As in like a man who's paying lobola didn’t go to school . I think even the people who are leading this negotiations have lost the purpose of why they are doing it.”

@Abuti__Ray said:

@enock39 said:

@MEntanglement said:

