Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's wife and daughters supported him at a recent soccer games

A post shared Khune on Instagram shows the family wearing his jersey number 32 at the stadium

South African netizens Khune's wife Sphelele admired her for her support of her soccer player husband

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and captain, Itumeleng Khune has truly been blessed with the best when it comes to having a loving and supportive family.

Kaizer Chiefs Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune shared images of his family supporting him. Image: @itukhune32/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Khune shares cute family photo on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Khune posted a heartwarming image of his wife Sphelele and their two daughters rocking Chiefs' supporter t-shirts at the stadium at one of his recent games. The t-shirts also had Khune's jersey number 32.

According to Khune, the No.32 is inspired by his humble beginnings from the first day he was a trialist at Amakhosi, The South African reports.

A supportive wife and family can provide emotional support to a sportsman during both good times and bad. They can offer encouragement, motivation, and a listening ear. This support can be essential for helping a sportsman to stay mentally focused and motivated.

South Africans show the Khune family much love

A supportive wife and family can play a major role in the success of a sportsman. They can provide him with the emotional, practical, and understanding support that he needs to succeed.

Many netizens were impressed by how supportive Sphelele was of her soccer player husband and left adoring messages for the family of four.

khoc_mbatha wrote:

"Your wife is very supportive can I like this post 1000 times, bathong."

djhappygalsa commented:

"I like it Skhokho✌."

khanyilethokozani said:

"Hayiboooo lezingane ezayizolo nje, sezingaka ."

munishi_deodidatz replied:

"Family blessed ."

moratiwa.lira_16_32 replied:

"Family ❤️❤️#Team32 #TeamKhune."

madlopha_syal wrote:

" I wish Itu could lift at least get one through before you retire so that this family will be happy, and it's gonna be huge history for this beautiful family."

sthobrighty said:

"Khune ukhethe kahle akazisoli❤️."

