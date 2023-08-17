Itumeleng Khune's heartfelt Instagram tribute to wife, Sphe, has touched fans, showcasing real, true love

Khune's caption and beautiful photo express deep gratitude for Sphelele's unwavering support, highlighting a love beyond fame

Fans' overflowing support in comments reflects their strong bond, affirming the lasting impact of love amidst life's rush

South African soccer star Itumeleng Khune recently took to Instagram to show some love to his beloved wife, Sphelele Makhunga, and his post has melted the hearts of fans across the country.

Itumeleng Khune shared a stunning pic of wifey Sphelele Makhunga along with a heartwarming caption that left fabs gushing. Image: Instagram / Itumeleng Khune

In a world where celebrity relationships often make headlines for the wrong reasons, Khune's post is a refreshing reminder of genuine affection and appreciation.

Itu shows appreciation to stunning wifey Sphe on Instagram

Khune shared a gorgeous photo of Sphelele, expressing his unwavering love and commitment to his right-hand lady.

In his caption, Khune poured out his feelings, expressing gratitude for having Sphelele by his side through thick and thin. His words radiate sincerity and warmth, showcasing a love that goes beyond the spotlight.

Take a look:

Fans show love to Itu and Sphe in the comments

The comments section of the post is flooded with messages of support and admiration for the couple. Mzansi loves the love these two share.

Read some of the heartwarming comments below:

@SoccerFanaticZA:

"You two are the definition of couple goals! Wishing you endless happiness and love!"

@ProudlySAFan:

"This is what true love looks like. Your relationship is a beacon of positivity!"

@LoveWinsForever:

"It's so heartwarming to see celebrities sharing authentic love. Keep shining, you two!"

@KhuneSuperFan:

"Your love story is an inspiration to many. May your journey together be forever blessed."

@JoyfulMoments:

"The love you have for each other is palpable. Thanks for sharing this beautiful moment with us!"

Kaizer Chiefs' Itu Khune Drools Over Wife Sphelele Makhunga Slaying Tswana Traditional Outfit in 2 Pics

In related news, Briefly News reported that one of SA's highest-paid football players, Itu Khune, took to the socials to fawn over his beloved wife. The legendary Kazier Chiefs goalkeeper expressed that he was in awe of Sphelele Makhunga's beauty.

Online users thought it was heartwarming to see him dote over Sphelele Makhunga. Many people also left their own compliments in the comments.

Kazier Chief's Itu Khune posted a picture of Sphelele in a traditional Tswana outfit, gushing over how great she looked.

