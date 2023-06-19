- Itu Khune reportedly earns R480 000 a month at the Kaizer Chiefs, but he might take a pay cut when his current contract expires

- The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's multi-million-rand nett worth paid for a lavish home that sports a jacuzzi, modern kitchen and home gym

- Khune also owns several expensive cars, including a Mercedes Benz C43 AMG and an Audi RS3

Itumeleng Khune has had thousands of fans chanting his name with his reflexes and superhero-like goalkeeping skills. The man wasn't dubbed "Spider-Man" for nothing. While Khune was busy preventing the opposition teams from getting goals on the field, he scored big financially.

Itu Khune reportedly earns over R5m a year and he uses it to spoil himself and his wife. Photo credit: @itukhune32 / Instagram.

Itu Khune is one of the country's most famous and richest soccer players. With an estimated nett worth of R21 million, the Amakhosi goalkeeper can afford to live a lifestyle most of us can only dream of.

From Ventersdorp to Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana

Itumeleng Issac Khune was born on 20 June 1987 in Tshing, Ventersdorp, and is of Tswana heritage. His father worked as a mine driver and played amateur football. Khune initially idolised cricketer Nicky Boje but eventually decided to pursue a soccer career. He attended several schools and developed his skills as a goalkeeper.

Khune joined the Kaizer Chiefs in 1999 as a striker but transitioned to a goalkeeper after catching the attention of the youth coach. He debuted in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in 2007 and had a successful first season, winning numerous awards and helping his team achieve a solid defensive record.

Although Khune faced challenges in his second season, he continued to play for Amakhosi and became the team's captain in 2011. The 2012-2013 season was particularly successful for him, leading the team to a league and cup double. He also gained recognition by being included in Goal.com's Goal50 list of the best players in 2013.

In his international career, Khune represented South Africa in various tournaments, including the 2008 African Nations Cup, where he made his debut and the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He saved a penalty against David Villa during the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup and played a significant role in South Africa's opening match of the 2010 World Cup against Mexico.

Khune continued excelling internationally, representing his country in the 2013 African Cup of Nations and being appointed captain in May 2013. He also participated in the 2016 Summer Olympics as one of South Africa's overage players.

Itu Khune's salary at the Kaizer Chiefs is R480 000 a month

Despite setbacks from injuries, Khune was retained by the club in 2019 and granted a contract extension, earning a substantial monthly salary of R480,000 - effectively making him one of the highest-paid football players in South Africa. Buzz South Africa said Khune earned as much as R5.6 million annually.

However, KickOff reported Khune's current contract with the Kaizer Chiefs is set to expire at the end of June. A source revealed the 36-year-old could stay on at Amakhosi if he agrees to a pay cut.

What cars does Itu Khune drive?

With a lot of money comes a lot of flashy cars. Okay, it's not how Spider-Man's saying goes, but it's definitely true for the Amakhosi hero. Khune reportedly owns several impressive whips, including a Mercedes Benz C43 AMG, an Audi RS3, a Jeep Cherokee, and a BMW 1 series.

According to Soccer Laduma, the C43 AMG Merc alone has a price tag of R1.1 million. In 2021, KickOff reported that the footballer appeared to add a BMW X5, which costs R2.7 million, to his car collection. A year later, Itu's wifey, Sphelele Makhunga, was spotted in a Mercedes Benz V-Class.

A look inside Itu Khune and Sphelele Makhunga's house

The kitchen is one of the most important selling points of any house. The Khunes are a family who loves spending time together, and a lot of the magic goes down in their large kitchen equipped with Smeg appliances.

On several occasions, the footballer and his wife have posted photos and videos of their kitchen on social media. Take a look at a video Khune posted showing his wifey preparing a healthy meal for their family:

There's nothing more important for a professional athlete than staying in shape. Luckily for Khune, his home has a gym area. Talk about not having an excuse to work out.

The home gym has everything the 36-year-old needs to stay in shape for the football season, and he often uses the space to work out with his friends and missus. Y'all know what they say: a family that works out together stays together.

Another perk about having a home gym is working out while being a hands-on parent. Khune posted an adorable pic of his daughter joining him during an exercise session.

He captioned the post:

“Working out with a smile Best feeling ever Thank you Sedi for keeping me going.”

The home also includes a jacuzzi, which Khune showed off in an Instagram post.

Lavish family vacations and luxury brand shopping

Itu Khune knows how to balance work and family life. Khune and Sphelele went on a holiday trip to Cape Town in November. The mom of two posted a video of her and the footballer getting into a sleek Merc after some shopping. Sphelele is spotted carrying a couple of Louis Vuitton shopping bags in the clip.

The Khunes' vacays also include ATV rides on dunes and chilling on yachts on the Capetonian coastline.

Itu Khune's career is not over, and the money is going to keep coming in

Itu Khune might be nearing 40 now, but he is not hanging up his boots yet. With news circulating that he will stay on the Amakhosi team for more seasons, Khune will continue to make bank from a lucrative football career.

Itu Khune found the love his life after dating Ntombi Mzolo, Minnie Dlamini and Sbahle Mpisane

Itu Khune and Sphelele have been serving major couple goals since they tied the knot, but the footballer had to kiss a couple princesses before finding his queen.

Briefly News previously took a look at the Amakhosi star's love life and the famous ladies he dated before tying the knot with Sphelele.

Khune and Sphelele married in a traditional ceremony on 16 November 2019. The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper paid lobola for his bride, and they were married according to the Zulu customs. The couple have since welcomed two children together, and they often flex their love on social media.

