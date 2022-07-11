Itu Khune had to kiss a couple of princesses before he finally found his queen. The soccer star dated some of the most famous ladies in Mzansi, but he ultimately gave his heart to a model and influencer.

Itumeleng Khune is one of the most famous footballers in the country and it is only natural that people are interested in his love life. The Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper does not hide his feelings for his wifey, Sphelele Makhunga, and he often dotes on her online.

Itu Khune and Sphelele Makhunga tied the knot in 2019 and they have been serving major couple goals ever since. Photo credit: laaylaymak / Instagram

While the couple have been going strong for several years now, many people thought they would not last. Briefly News takes a look at Khune and Sphelele’s relationship and the women he dated before her.

The ‘Fitness Bunnie’, the TV personality and the Amapiano star: A look at Itu Khune’s exes

Khune definitely has more than one notch on his belt when it comes to dating famous women. The Amakhosi star’s most notable exes are Ntombi Mzolo, Minnie Dlamini and Sbahle Mpisane.

According to Rich and Famous South Africa, Khune dated Amaponi star and on-air personality, Ntombi Mzolo. Not much is known about how long they were together or why they broke up, but Khune moved on to Minnie Dlamini after his relationship with Mzolo ended.

To date, Minnie Dlamini was Khune’s most famous girlfriend. The couple were together for years before calling it quits in 2014. Rumours even suggested Khune paid R1 million lobola for Dlamini, a claim she shut down after they went their separate ways.

Drum reported in 2017, that the former missus Jones set the record straight about the alleged million-rand-lobola.

Dlamini spoke to DJ Fresh on Fresh Breakfast, saying:

“I was never, ever, ever, ever 'lobola-ed' by a soccer player in my life. It never happened. So, we can lay that to rest, please guys, it did not happen. The first time I got 'lobola-ed' was now, and I'm getting married now.”

It wasn’t confirmed why Dlamini and Itumeleng Khune split but the rumour mill went into overdrive about an alleged affair on the soccer star’s part.

ZAlebs reported Khune allegedly had Vanessa Masilo as a side chick and Minnie dumped him when she found out. However, both Khune nor Dlamini never denied or confirmed the rumours.

In 2022, it was revealed that Dlamini and her husband, Quinton Jones, were getting a divorce and peeps were quick to drag Khune into the drama. Briefly News reported South Africans took to Twitter to roast Minnie for dumping their fave when she revealed her marriage has ended. Some shared that Itumeleng Khune lost form when the stunner broke his heart, while others suggested they rekindle their relationship despite the latter being happily married.

After his relationship ended with Dlamini in 2014, Khune started seeing reality star Sbahle Mpisane. The couple became a fan favourite in Mzansi and many believed they were endgame. However, in 2018 Mpisane suffered a horrible car accident that left her in the ICU and wheelchair-bound for a while.

The road to recovery was a long one and at times it didn’t appear as if Khune was very supportive. In fact, there was speculation that he cheated on Mpisane with Sphelele while she was still recovering. Khune and Mpisane ended their relationship and he made his relationship with Sphelele Instagram official shortly afterwards.

In a Q&A on her Instagram stories in 2019, Sphelele set the record straight about claims that she and Khune were canoodling behind Mpisane’s back.

TimesLIVE reported Sphelele revealed she and Khune had dated previously before rekindling their relationship in 2019, but they were not together when he was with Mpisane.

In 2020, Sbahle Mpisane finally spilled the tea on why she and Khune broke up an episode of her mom's reality show, KwaMaMkhize. Mpisane said Khune wanted to settle down and have kids, but she wasn’t ready.

According to News24, she explained:

“He stays in Joburg and I stay in Durban. I need someone who’ll give me a hug and kiss me. I needed more of him but he was just not available. So, it was best for me to say bye and wish him the best to find someone who is going to give him a child because I don’t have time to fall pregnant.”

She added there was no bad blood between them.

Itu Khune finds his Mrs Right and ties the knot

Only months after they got back together, Khune and Sphelele got married in a traditional ceremony. Answers Africa reported the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper paid lobola for his bride and they were married on 16 November, 2019, according to the Zulu customs.

Despite an age difference of more than 10 years, Sphelele was already on the same page as Khune about starting a family. Thy couple have welcomed two daughters into the world since tying the knot. Their first child, Amogelang Zenande, was born in 2020 and they welcomed a second baby in 2021.

Briefly News previously reported Sphelele shared a sweet snap of their second daughter shortly after she was born and revealed her name is Ziyanda Lesedi.

Khune and his missus are proud of their family and they often share photos and videos on social media, giving Mzansi a glimpse into their lives.

Till death do them part: Not even cheating rumours can rock the Khune marital boat

In 2020 and 2021, rumours started circulating that Khune was unfaithful and that Sphelele packed her bags and went back to KwaZulu-Natal. ZAlebs reported the couple denied all the cheating allegations and proved they were stronger than ever by sharing lovey dovey messages about each other online.

And they lived happily ever after… for now

Khune has had his fair share of failed relationships and some alleged scandals that threatened his marriage. However, despite all the challenges they faced, the Khunes’ relationship seem to be rock solid. May they continue to serve couple goals on a weekly basis.

