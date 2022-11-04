From breaking into industries to becoming household names, DBN Gogo, Natasha Thahane, Toya Delazy, Mmabatho Montsho and Zoleka Mandela have done it all. However, these talented celebs all share one interesting connection – these stars are related to some of South Africa’s biggest political figures.

1. DBN Gogo is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s niece

Musician, producer, and professional DJ, DBN Gogo is no stranger to the limelight. The multi-talented woman has a well-known family and is surprisingly linked to the country’s leading man.

The DJ’s real name is Mandisa Radebe, making her the daughter of businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe and former energy minister Jeff Radebe.

Aside from having well-connected parents, DBN Gogo is also the niece of President Cyril Ramaphosa through marriage.

Her aunt, Tshepo Motsepe and Ramaphosa have been together since 1996.

However, the Khuza Gogo hitmaker has not allowed her political links to impact her career. According to The South African, she previously slammed remarks that her family helped her get a foot in the door and said she started from the bottom.

2. Desmond Tutu’s granddaughter Natasha Thahane

The Queen actress Natasha Thahane is famously known as the granddaughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The Arch, as he is affectionately known, died in 2021. Tutu was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his role in abolishing apartheid in South Africa.

Thahane and her granddad had a great relationship, and she even lived with her grandparents for a while after turning 16. Affectionately dubbing the archbishop “Khulu”, the actress said he supported her acting career.

However, Thahane’s relationship with one of the country’s most prominent figures raised questions about her career and the opportunities she enjoyed.

In 2021, Natasha was interviewed on MacG’s Podcast & Chill and revealed that she got help from the government to finance her studies at the New York Film Academy.

During the interview, the actress said she went to study in the US in 2017 and needed financial assistance. Thahane said she “made a call” to Baleka Mbete, who allegedly asked the Department of Arts to put forward R1 million toward her studies.

The move sparked outrage, with many citizens slamming the actress for taking the easy way out while millions of young people were struggling.

3. Toya Delazy is IFP's Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s granddaughter

Singer-songwriter Toya Delazy is the granddaughter of Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Aside from being a multi-talented woman, she is also an LGBTQI+ activist.

Speaking about her relationship with Buthelezi, Delazy said her grandfather was really “woke”.

She said Buthelezi told her that being queer is not new in African cultures. During an interview with City Press, the singer said the discrimination that came with being queer was new.

4. Mmabatho Montsho is married to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Visual artist, fashion designer, writer, and actress Mmabatho Montsho is the wife of Economic Freedom Fighters Member of the National Assembly, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The multi-talented woman has accomplished huge milestones in her career.

The Rhythm City actress met her politically inclined husband years ago, and the pair tied the knot. They often share beautiful snaps of each other, making it evident that they are head over heels for their significant others.

However, this leading lady did not let her bae’s career impact hers as she carved out a name for herself well before Mzansi was introduced to their relationship.

She holds a degree in Audiovisual Multimedia and a Master of Arts in Screen and Script Writing.

Montsho and her hubby quickly became one of the country’s most loved and influential couples.

5. Zoleka Mandela is Nelson Mandela's granddaughter

Author and activist Zoleka Mandela is the grandchild of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela Mandela. She is the founder of the Zoleka Mandela Foundation, which focuses on creating awareness about breast cancer and road safety.

Zoleka, who now battles terminal cancer, faced several other challenges throughout her life, including losing her daughter, breast cancer and addiction to alcohol. Turning her struggles into positives, the talented woman penned her difficulties in her autobiography; When Hope Whispers.

According to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, she hoped to inspire others to follow their dreams despite their challenges through her stories. She was also named one of the BBC’s 100 Women and a United Nations global ambassador on non-communicable diseases and child health.

