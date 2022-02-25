Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has showered his partner Mmabatho Montsho after her film scooped an international award

Mmabatho Montsho's short film Desmond's Not Here Anymore won the award for the best short film for change at the Paris International Film Festival

Ndlozi took to his social media pages to congratulate Montsho saying that she has made the country and black people proud

EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi could not hide his excitement following the big moves by his partner actress, filmmaker and fashion designer Mmabatho Montsho.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's partner Mmabatho Montsho's film “Desmond’s Not Here Anymore” wins big at the Paris International Film Festival. Image: @mbuyisenindlozi and @montshotheblack

Source: Instagram

Montsho recently made Mzansi proud when the short film she directed Desmond's Not Here Anymore bagged an award at the Paris International Film Festival.

According to TimesLive, the 2021 short film is about Abigail, a young woman who battles moving her elderly mother with dementia out from the family home. When her mother unconsciously haunts her by continually questioning Desmond's whereabouts it forces her to finally face the question.

Mmbatho took to social media to announce her big win. She wrote:

"News of winning an award for breakfast goes down good Desmond’s Not Here Anymore wins BEST SHORT FILM FOR CHANGE in Paris! Thank you @ParisIntlFest well-done team @DNHAShort."

Ndlozi also took to his Twitter page to gush over his better half. He said she had made the country proud. He wrote:

“You continue to make us proud as both a country and black people.”

Shona Ferguson wins international award for his role in "Kings of Joburg"

Still on Mzansi stars winning big, Briefly News reported that Shona Ferguson bagged a lit international award for his role in Kings of Joburg. The late executive producer scored himself the Best Lead accolade for his role as Simon "Vader" Masire in the series he also produced.

Kings of Joburg took home three awards at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards. Actress Cindy Mahlangu won the Best Supporting Actress trophy while the series itself bagged the Best Series in Africa award. The prestigious ceremony took place in Los Angeles.

Actress Connie Ferguson took to Instagram to celebrate her hubby's big win. She said she was beyond elated for the win. According to TshisaLIVE, The Queen actress said:

"Your passion, your drive, your creative genius and your undeniable talent went unrecognised for the longest time, but that never discouraged nor deterred you from your plans and vision for Ferguson Films."

