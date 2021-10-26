Halala: Shona Ferguson Wins International Award for His Role in Kings of Joburg

Shona Ferguson has won an international award for the way he slayed his character Simon "Vader" Masire in the Kings of Joburg

The late executive producer's show also bagged the Best Series in Africa accolade at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards

Shona's boo Connie Ferguson took to social media to celebrate the outstanding news as her hubby's show won three awards on the night

Shona Ferguson has bagged a lit international award for his role in Kings of Joburg. The late executive producer scored himself the Best Lead accolade for his role as Simon "Vader" Masire in the series he also produced.

Shona Ferguson bagged an international award for his role in Kings of Joburg. Image: @ferguson_films

Source: Instagram

Kings of Joburg took home three awards at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards. Actress Cindy Mahlangu won the Best Supporting Actress trophy while the series itself bagged the Best Series in Africa award. The prestigious ceremony took place in Los Angeles.

Actress Connie Ferguson took to Instagram to celebrate her hubby's big win. She said she was beyong elated for the win. According to TshisaLIVE, The Queen actress said:

"Your passion, your drive, your creative genius and your undeniable talent went unrecognised for the longest time, but that never discouraged nor deterred you from your plans and vision for Ferguson Films."

ZAlebs reports that Connie added that she was proud of Shona Ferguson. She added that he was the biggest dreamer and a hard worker. Mzansi celebs took to Connie's comment section to congratulate her. Check out some of their comments below:

Letoya Makhene said:

"This made me smile."

Tsholo_Matshaba_ commented:

"HALELLUYAH... INTERNATIONAL... Well done, well Done."

TT Mbha added:

"He continues to inspire beyond the grave."

Connie Ferguson returns to work

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson has returned to work. The Queen actress and producer took a break from filming after her hubby, Shona Ferguson, passed away.

The star's loving husband succumbed to Covid-19 complications on 30 July. He died at the Milpark hospital in Gauteng. Connie has been mourning him ever since and has now decided to go back on set. Uncle Sho was also the producer of the show.

Connie Ferguson took to Instagram on Tuesday, 14 September and shared a video she took while on set of the Mzansi Magic telenovela. She was walking around filming the cast and crew members while they were busy shooting a scene at a parking lot.

Source: Briefly.co.za