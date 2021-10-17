Miss SA Lalela Mswane: 5 Interesting Facts About the Reigning Beauty Queen

Miss SA Lalela Mswane has caught the attention of South Africans after walking away with the coveted title

Briefly News compiled 5 interesting facts about the beautiful queen which you really won't want to miss

Newly crowned Miss SA Lalela Mswane has certainly captivated South Africans following her recent win. The 24-year-old beauty is the talk of Mzansi and Briefly News compiled 5 interesting facts about the reigning Miss South Africa.

Miss SA Lalela Mswane has captivateded Mzansi. Briefly News compiled some interesting facts about the new queen. Images: @lalela_mswane/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Check out 5 interesting facts about Lalela Mswane:

Early life

She was born on 27 March 1997 in Richards Bay, South Africa and was raised there too. Mswane’s mother Hleliselwe worked as an accounts clerk and homemaker while her father sadly passed in 2010.

Law Graduate

Mswane holds a law degree from the University of Pretoria. Along with winning Miss SA, she counts completing her legal qualification in the “minimum time” as one of her biggest accomplishments to date, TimesLive reports.

Black Ballerina

The model is also a really talented dancer. Hailed Mzansi's own "Black Ballerina", pictures of her dancing have melted hearts and minds all across social media.

Thumb-sucker

The beautiful Miss SA revealed that people would be surprised to know that she sucked her thumb for the first 18 years of her life. We're certainly not judging!

She's passionate about unemployment

Mswane has continued to use her platform to shine a light on the plight of the unemployed youth. She'll likely use her reign to aid job creation and prevent similar social ills in Mzansi.

Other interests

Some more of her interests include travelling, internet surfing, modelling, fashion and makeup, says the Daily News Catcher.

Halala: Mzansi celebrates Lalela Mswane being crowned Miss SA

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Lalela Mswane has just been crowned Miss South Africa 2021. The Kwa-Zulu Natal beauty bagged the title at the finale this evening (16 October) hosted at the Grand Arena in Cape Town.

Social media was ablaze with reactions to the gorgeous beauty queen being crowned Miss SA.

Now that the dust has settled a bit, South Africans have had time to process the great news.

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa took time out of his busy schedule to congratulate the beauty.

