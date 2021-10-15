Wounds star Rea Segoati has shared a very visually detailed video revealing that she got hitched late last year

It seems to be a growing trend amongst Mzansi celebs to abruptly announce their nuptials as she follows in the footsteps of Liesl Laurie

The actress titled her compilation video "Wedding day in December", leaving no room for confusion about the celebrations shown

Actress Rea Segoati has shared that she is now officially known as 'Mrs'. The celeb, who is famously known for her role in 1Magic's drama series Wounds, revealed that she got married in December last year.

TimesLIVE reports that the actress shared a video on her social media showcasing every last detail about her wedding. From the outfits to the moments where they walked down the aisle.

Segoati has followed in the footsteps of celebs such as Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni and Dr Musa Mthombeni by surprising followers with a wedding post. Rea's Instagram timeline sparkled as the video served as a beautiful addition to her existing memories.

Followers congratulated the actress and her hubby in the comments.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie tie the knot, dropping jaws with stunning attire

Briefly News reported Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie are officially Mr and Mrs! The two tied the knot this past weekend and, of course, Liesl looked stunning.

Taking to social media with some beautiful pictures of the wedding attire, both Liesl and Musa let fans know that they went home this weekend to make it official, as reported by ZAlebs. By the looks of it and the interpretation of their captions, Musa and Liesl had a small and intimate traditional wedding.

Liesl wore two outfits and she was truly breathtaking: a jaw-dropping fully beaded red figure-hugging number and a gorgeous ethnic patterned wizard sleeve dress that left people speechless.

A big congratulations to the happy couple!

Fans and fellow celebs could not get enough of Musa and Liesl! They flooded the comment sections of their multiple posts with excitement, love and messages of congratulations.

