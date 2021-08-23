Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie just got married and they looked hella lush

Taking to social media to share some snaps of their special day, Musa and Liesl showed off how lit they both looked

Liesl took fans and fellow celebrities' breaths away with her stunning outfits and everyone was overjoyed to see Musa and Liesl make it official

Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie are officially Mr and Mrs! The two tied the knot this past weekend and, of course, Liesl looked stunning.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie happily announced that they are officially married. Image: @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with some beautiful pictures of the wedding attire, both Liesl and Musa let fans know that they went home this weekend to make it official, as reported by ZAlebs. By the looks of it and the interpretation of their captions, Musa and Liesl had a small and intimate traditional wedding.

Liesl wore two outfits and she was truly breathtaking: a jaw-dropping fully beaded red figure-hugging number and a gorgeous ethnic patterned wizard sleeve dress that left people speechless.

A big congratulations to the happy couple!

Liesl posted:

Musa posted:

Fans and fellow celebs could not get enough of Musa and Liesl! They flooded the comment sections of their multiple posts with excitement, love and messages of congratulations.

@thatninahastie commented:

“It’s the way she looks at you for me ❤️ That’s a woman in love ❤️”

@mama_lefika sweetly said:

“When a man knows he knows, he doesn’t have to be with you for years to know that he wants to marry you or not!!! A big congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

@ayandathabethe_ told Liesl:

“You looked exquisite ❤️”

@amandalicious_za posted:

“Stunning! Congratulations and all the best for a sensational future together ❤️”

@Thickleeyonce was overjoyed:

“You looked so magical. So happy for you both.”

Source: Briefly.co.za