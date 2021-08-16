The Nigerian man whose wedding invite had gone viral has finally wedded his two beautiful brides

Social media users however observed that the couple were sprayed N20 notes by guests at their wedding

Many people wondered how the man would handle the financial responsibilities that would come with having two wives

The Nigerian man who became an internet sensation after his wedding invite went public has married his beautiful bride in style.

The 34-year-old man identified as Ekpe Akpove wedded his brides at a traditional wedding that was held on Sunday, August 15 in Delta State.

A man who married two women on the same day shared a video of cash being thrown about. Photo credit: BBC News Pidgin

A video shared by BBC News Pidgin on Facebook captured the moment the newly-weds were ushered into the occasion ground.

The trio looked adorable in their native attires and danced gracely. They are flanked by well-wishers and guests who also danced with them.

Social media users were quick to note that those who sprayed money on the couple didn't go beyond N20 notes.

showed this. The man who is a farmer by occupation seemed not to care likewise his wives as they smiled all the way.

Social media reacts

Udo Udoma said:

"I blame not the man instead I blame the 2 beautiful young ladies who allowed desperation to take over their sense of reasoning all in the name of marriage. Some women of these days are something else."

Liz Evovo commented:

"They have been living together having children together,what they did is bride price,and collecting their entitlement from their various clubs and meeting which the 3 of them belongs to

"(UTERI OYE ABE REHO) that's the way I see it"

Vivy Ada Nwoke Madu remarked:

"Can this stop him from cheating? No way... Causing more wahala for himself instead of peace of mind..las las na silent competition he just caused for the women after, him go commot bodi...."

Man who married 2 wives said he wanted to do what his dad couldn't

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man who married two wives the same day had revealed that he wanted to do what his father couldn't do.

He said marrying two wives is advantageous because they all understand themselves and live in harmony.

One of the wives, Evelyn, said she was happy when her man said he wanted to marry two wives. According to her, she knew the man was a womaniser before they all got married.

Evelyn said she and the other wife are staying in different houses. According to her, Samson spends one week each in his wives' houses.

