Halala: Mzansi Celebrates Lalela Mswane Being Crowned Miss SA

Social media was ablaze with reactions to the news that Lalela Mswane was crowned Miss SA

Moratwe Masima was crowned the first runner up while Zimi Mabunzi made it as the second runner up

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa took time out of his busy schedule to congratulate Mswane on her achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lalela Mswane has just been crowned Miss South Africa 2021. The Kwa-Zulu Natal beauty bagged the title at the finale this evening (16 October) hosted at the Grand Arena in Cape Town.

Social media was ablaze with reactions to the gorgeous beauty queen being crowned .

Lalela Mswane was crowned Miss SA and Mzansi absolutely adores her. Photo credit: @Official_MissSA

Source: Twitter

Now that the dust has settled a bit, South Africans have had time to process the great news.

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa took time out his busy schedule to congratulate the beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@JAMA_NM:

"My goodness you'd swear that's Zozibini reflection with a on weave FireOk hand congratulations Confetti ballParty popperBalloonPartying faceto new miss SA Lalela Mswane #MissSA2021"Anele" "Shudu"."

@SimplyTebo_K:

"Shudu's message and last walk is making me emotional Loudly crying face she was indeed an advocate of mental health her reign was amazing #MissSA2021"

@OpionatedThe:

"#MissSA2021 find it so odd that Black women are not aware that the more they accept "men" into their spaces and hard-fought positions, the less space and positions there will be available to them, historically men have never had issues with opportunity, women have."

Miss SA 2021: Lalela Mswane crowned winner is stunning final ceremony

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Mswane was crowned Miss South Africa 2021 by former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida and will represent South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant.

Social media was absolutely buzzing in the comments section. Many people were happy to see all the melanin present in the pageants top 3.

Moratwe Masima was crowned the first runner up while Zimi Mabunzi made it as the second runner up.

Anele Mdoda’s Miss SA host announcement divides social media, it got real

In more Miss SA news, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda has bagged a boujee gig that she is hella proud of and it has evoked some strong opinions on social media. People can never just be happy for someone else, there is always shade to be thrown.

Taking to social media with a beaming smile on her face, Anele announced that she’s got some exciting news, reported IOL. Sis is your official host for the 2021 Miss South Africa!

Source: Briefly.co.za