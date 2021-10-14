Zandi Nhlapo Joins the Cast of ‘Imbewu’: “Hasn’t Even Aged a Day”

Etv telenovela Imbewu: The Seed has announced that the cast will be expanded as industry veteran Zandi Nhlapo joins the cast

Zandile will be portraying the much-anticipated role of Nompi Khanyeza, Fikile's estranged mother

Fans received the news with glee, one person said: "We waited so long to see this beauty on our screens"

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela has announced that SA's first 'IT' girl Zandisile Nhlapo will be making her small-screen return on Mzansi telenovela Imbewu: The Seed. Zandi is set to play the character of Fikile's estranged mom.

Zandi Nhlapo has made her return to television, joining the cast of Imbewu: The Seed. Image: @zandisilenhlapo

Phil Mphela took to Twitter to let avid viewers of the drama series know which friendly face to expect on the show in the upcoming episodes.

BuzzSouthAfrica reports that Zandi is set to make her debut on the show next Monday in episode 915.

Viewers caught wind of the announcement and took to the comments to share just how excited they were to see Zandi back in action.

@jojoliciousness commented:

"Where have u been since last saw u on TV that time of CCtv iyooo Ciicie."

@M6Morongwa added:

"We waited so long to see this beauty again on our screens."

@Deartroublegal tweeted:

"Zandi is so beautiful. I think her character gonna be epic, since she treated Fikile so bad growing up but now Fikile has done so well for herself."

