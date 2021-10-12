MaMkhize Jokes About Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba Joining Royal AM

Shauwn Mkhize is very optimistic about the future for Royal AM and made some comments about the UEFA Nations League

The football club owner said she would like to see the likes of Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe playing for her club

Mzansi social media users were inspired by her words and showered her with lovely compliments online

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Shauwn Mkhize is loving life in the top-flight and has made her love for football known. Being a woman in the football space is not easy but MaMkhize made some jokes on social media to show the lighter side of it all.

Taking to social media, MaMkhize shared that she watched the UEFA Nations League final and was thrilled to see France come out as the winners. She captioned her post:

"The UEFA FINAL was amazing yesterday I think POGBA and MBAPPE did a stellar job against Spain, they have to be part of @royalam_fc next season. What do you guys think?"

MaMkhize is bringing some much-needed flair to the Premier Soccer League. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Although it's highly unlikely that the European players would make the downgrade to the PSL, the joke landed well with social media users. MaMkhize also dropped some wisdom and wished everyone a positive week ahead.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

From businesswoman to football club owner, Shauwn Mkhize has shown resilience in the game and did not give up on her PSL dream. Check out the reactions to her post below:

sfisogeneralnkosi said:

"Pogba and Mbappe to the PSL. I don't see them playing in the DStv Premiership."

cladubs commented:

"So classy wow a true lady keep it up."

mbalenhle_w_khanyile said:

"Mom president. One day I would love for you to be my mentor."

its_sunflower_kiid commented:

I wonder how you do it to stay so gorgeous. So early in the morning."

saabelo said:

"Elegance. Even better on TV."

Shauwn Mkhize stays firm and won't be bullied by others

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM has been in the spotlight lately due to them entering the PSL in an entertaining fashion. Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize is the owner of the club and her son Andile Mpisane is the chairman.

Two weeks ago, Royal AM beat Maritzburg United 2-1 and this was their fourth consecutive win in the DStv Premiership. The management of the club then decided to reward their players handsomely but it rubbed many people off the wrong way.

According to SowetanLIVE, MaMkhize has refused to talk about the cash incident on the pitch but says that she will continue doing what feels right for her.

Source: Briefly.co.za