Miss SA 2021: Lalela Mswane Crowned Winner Is Stunning Final Ceremony

Lalela Mswane has just been crowned Miss SA 2021

The 24-year-old bombshell is from Kwa-Zulu Natal and has a law degree from The University of Pretoria

Mzansi flooded the comments section with absolutely positive reactions to the good news

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lalela Mswane has just been crowned Miss South Africa 2021. The Kwa-Zulu Natal beauty bagged the title at the finale this evening (16 October) hosted at the Grand Arena in Cape Town.

Lalela Mswane has just been crowned Miss South Africa 2021. Images: @official_misssa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mswane was crowned Miss South Africa 2021 by former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida and will represent South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant.

Social media was absolutely buzzing in the comments section. Many people were happy to see all the melanin present in the pageants top 3.

Moratwe Masima was crowned the first runner up while Zimi Mabunzi made it as the second runner up.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out some of the reactions to the news below:

@cherylroberts00 said:

"She’s a black ballerina. Can dance on her toes. Has a law degree. She is Lalela Mswane from Richards Bay in KZN and she’s a #MissSA2021 top ten finalist."

@Mind_Barf said:

"LALELA MSWANE!!! That's it! That's the tweet! #MissSA2021."

@mbali_ndlela said:

"Congratulations to Lalela Mswane for being crowned Miss South Africa 2021 #MissSA2021."

@gugukaMagaye said:

"KZN stand up. Our Miss South Africa. Congratulations queen."

@Michele_Phaahla said:

"Lalela, she's giving me everything, the pose, the confidence. I'm getting goosebumps just watching her."

@KemolemoT said:

"Lalela Mswane, our #MissSA2021. She is a woman. Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, That’s her!"

@fidel_mul said:

"Hit a like if you routing for Lalela."

Anele Mdoda’s Miss SA host announcement divides social media, it got real

In more Miss SA news, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda has bagged a boujee gig that she is hella proud of and it has evoked some strong opinions on social media. People can never just be happy for someone else, there is always shade to be thrown.

Taking to social media with a beaming smile on her face, Anele announced that she’s got some exciting news, reported IOL. Sis is your official host for the 2021 Miss South Africa!

Anele will be hosting alongside her hunky industry bestie, actor Nico Panagio.

Seeing Anele’s news some were buzzing and others dove right in. Of course, the Kelly Rowland saga got pulled into it and trolls did not hold back – it got nasty real fast!

Comments from those who are excited for Anele’s Miss SA hosting gig:

@ZeenithI told the haters where to shove it:

“Gosh, these Kelly people must just lay off. Enough already... Congrats @Anele you going to be fantastic, as you are with everything you do ”

Then there are the haters who laid it on thick:

@_MissKay22 said:

“I feel sorry for the poor contestants ”

Source: Briefly.co.za