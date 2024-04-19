A self-proclaimed "broke girl" woman's significant spending from late 2023 to early 2024, left TikTok users stunned

She showed bank screenshots of the large sums, ranging from R15,000 to R21,000, drained from the her account each month

South Africans on TikTok were not convinced that the woman was really struggling financially

A woman revealed how much money she spent in five months. Image: @keamafatshe

A South African woman disclosed her spending history from November 2023 to March 2024.

Money out of bank account

The bank account numbers spoke volumes, showed the money that left her account month after month. From over R20,000 in November to nearly R15,000 in February, the expenditures painted a picture of her financial status.

Video of monthly spending trends

The lady @keamafatshe claimed she was cash-strapped and that's why she decided to participate in the viral broke girl challenge.

The post didn't go unnoticed by the TikTok community. The video clocked 484,000 views in three days.

Mzansi shocked by bank pics

Viewers gasped at the staggering figures. Some questioned how someone could spend so much while said she was trolling about her finances.

@jack7ms asked:

"Yini kanti ukuba broke guy? "

@thandolwethu945 wrote:

"You just made me feel like deleting my post mos. Nna I’m the brokest. "

@Orediretsempye mentioned:

"This video just made me check how much in a month. I’ve spent a quarter of a million in 4 months."

@Pree stated:

"To think that I’ve spend R51k ka December. I’m not okay."

@phophi365 stated:

"Can this challenge end because you are stressing us hauwa. "

@WeStKyE_Wr9d asked:

"Can I have some of it, R6k only?"

@amandacwele said:

"Haibo nami I’m surprised that I swipe so much in a year mostly for entertainment. "

@Kwando added:

"Ninemali nina."

Woman spends Over R60,000 in 6 months

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman took to social media to share screenshots from her banking app showing money she has spent as a 'broke girl' in the past few months.

Sana, if this good sis considers herself broke, then we can only wonder what kinda money she has in her account when she isn't.

