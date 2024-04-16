A South African woman shared a post on TikTok revealing how much she has spent as a broke girl

The post shows several large amounts of money that have gone out of her account from November until April

She insisted she was broke, sparking a conversation about money spending among SA netizens

A woman claimed she was broke even though she spends a lot of money monthly. Image: @zee_nhleeee

A woman took to social media to share screenshots from her banking app showing money she has spent as a 'broke girl' in the past few months.

Big spender claims she is broke

A TikTok video by @zee_nhleeee shows that she spent R6 999 in November, R12 362 in December, R11 123 in January, R10 505 in February, R21 428 in March and R6 393 in April.

"Yes, I'm broke," @zee_nhleeee captioned her post.

Sana, if this good sis considers herself broke, then we can only wonder what kinda money she has in her account when she isn't.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi relates to woman's money matters

@zee_nhleeee's post garnered many views and comments from netizens who could relate to her struggle of having large amounts leaving their bank accounts even though they considered themselves broke.

Makhosi Mabuza commented:

"Sikhala sibaningi mos (we're all in the dame boat mos)."

user952951192631 wrote:

"Nizifakela stress chom (You causing yourself stress chom)."

Addiction hair cosmetics said:

"On my banking app they I spent 35k Ayibo kanjan? ngiwuthathaphi? (Ayibo how? Where would I get such money)."

Nomcebo Cebo Ngubane replied:

"Ngaze ngamangala izimali engizibona kumi angyazi yonke leya mali mina (I was also shocked to see big amounts coming out my account. I don't know where it came from)."

Phumla Mthembu said:

"Kwaqala kwavela salary yami (I just saw my salary)."

MaDlomo replied:

"Umbuzo siyithathaphi leya mali ngoba angikhumbuli ingena kuAcc yam mina (The question is, where do we get this money because I don't recall it entering my account)."

Woman spends over r10k at Woolies on weekly shopping

In another story, Briefly News reported that a very well-off South African woman shared a TikTok video showing how she overshot her R8 000 weekly grocery shopping budget.

A video posted on TikTok by @just_a_mompreneurafr shows her sharing that she hoped she'd be able to stay within R8K weekly budget before showing her doing her weekly grocery run as she fills her trolley right up to the top and also grabbing two coffee drinks before heading to the till to pay.

