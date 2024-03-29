A loving mother shared with her social media followers how she spent her first salary after months of unemployment

The woman went to buy groceries, her baby's essentials and went to eat out at a restaurant

The online community reacted to the clip, with many congratulating her on the new opportunity

A woman spoiled her kid with her first salary after months of unemployment. Images: @noziibeauty/ TikTok, @Nozi Magqabi/ Facebook

A woman took to her TikTok account to share with her followers what she spent her first salary on after being unemployed for months.

In the video uploaded by @noziibeauty, she can be seen shopping with her little bundle of joy. The woman made sure that the trolley was packed with food and essentials for her baby.

In another captured moment, she can be seen having a good time with her baby at McDonalds. She also spoiled herself with beverages after a long day of shopping.

Woman shares how she spent her salary

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

TikTokkers congratulated the woman on her employment

The video garnered over 2k likes, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages. Some pointed out the lovely relationship she has with her daughter.

@noxy celebrated:

"Congratulations babe wam nothing beats the feeling of being able to take care of your child."

@Modjadji Malatsi loved:

"It gave me goosebumps ❤️that feeling of taking your baby out with your first salary Is priceless❤️❤️❤️."

@Tammy said:

"This going to me, I want to buy my child everything he needs even if that means I'd be broke"

@Leiigh | Mama Busi cheered:

"Love this, congratulations mami. To more spoils ."

@Sotholeomuhle felt envious:

"As I pray for the same. I really want to spoil my daughter nkosyami."

Woman uses first bonus to paint grandma's house

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who used her first salary bonus to paint her grandmother's house.

Taking to TikTok, Zimiso Buthelezi (@zimisobuthelezizi) documented the process of giving her gogo's old house and a brand new and fresh coat of paint. Zimiso starts by showing how the house looked old, with faded paint and cracks snaking across the walls.

Mzansi was moved by Zimiso's efforts and praised her for being an attentive and caring granddaughter who put her grandmother's needs before her own.

