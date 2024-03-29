A grandmother travelled out of KwaZulu-Natal for the first time to see her granddaughter graduate

The 75-year-old gogo was also experiencing her first flight, she was overcome with emotions

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how blessed the lady was for her grandma

A woman's gogo flew out of KZN for the first time to see her graduate. Images: @nomps_buthelezi

A woman took to her TikTok account to share a heartwarming moment of her grandmother flying out of KwaZulu-Natal for the first time to celebrate her graduation.

In the video uploaded by @nomps_l.l_buthelezi, she can be seen speaking to her 75-year-old grandmother over the phone the night before the big day. The woman said her grandmother flew out of KZN for the first time and took her first-ever flight to see her graduate.

The clip also showed the woman on the flight. She was visibly happy about the experience. Another part showed the young lady celebrating her achievement at Wits, her grandma and family were showering her with kisses and hugs.

Gogo gets on flight for first time to granddaughter's graduation

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi peeps congratulated the woman

The video garnered over 7k likes, with many online users loving the moment and congratulating the lady on her achievement.

@NaidyM shared:

"Next month 16th, it will be my turn but only difference is my granny passed away. and I don't think I will be attending ,I'll just do Photoshot❤️☺️.."

@Mgabadeli.✝️:‍♀️ said:

"Keep making those people proud they are a blessing ❤️‍."

@Mhlengi Xulu loved:

"OMG!! This is so beautiful ♥️."

@Amahle Dlamini adored:

"Aww Sisi ❤️this is so beautiful to watch May God continue blessing you."

Grandson shares graduation moment with grandma

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who left Mzansi overflowing with pride after he posted a picture with his gogo on his graduation day.

Twitter user @m_bafana shared the sweetest snap of him and his grandmother at graduation. You can just see in the picture the special bond these two share. Seeing this picture left many overcome with emotion. Some let the grandmother know that as a result of her grandson, she, too, is a graduate. Gogo is a queen!

