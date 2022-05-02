A proud young Mzansi man took to social media to celebrate graduation which his shared with his grandmother

Twitter user @m_bafana shared a special moment from his graduation day that he will never forget in his lifetime

South African social media users were taken aback by the sweet picture and showered the duo with love and praise

Graduation is a big deal and a moment that is shared with the most influential and special people in your life. A young man decided to share hi moment with his queen, his grandmother.

Twitter user @m_bafana felt grateful to have his grandmother at his graduation. Image: Twitter / @m_bafana

Source: Twitter

Grandparents play a very important role in a young person’s life, and those who are privileged enough to experience this, know the weight these old people hold.

Twitter user @m_bafana shared the sweetest snap of him and his grandmother at graduation. You can just see in the picture the special bond these two share. It is everything!

“grandson x grandma x graduation”

Saffas feel all the feels, filling the comment section with kind messages

Seeing this picture left many overcome with emotion. Some let the grandmother know that as a result of her grandson, she too is a graduate. Gogo is a queen!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@LusaphoGqobo said:

“You look so much like her ”

@silentical said:

“Grandma is slaying.... She looks so beautiful ❤❤❤”

@FirstLadyTshepi said:

“This is beautiful I love grandma so much! ❤️❤️❤️Congratulations on your graduation Bafana, May you flourish ”

@patricia_tl said:

Man dances with grandmother in viral social media clip that’s giving South African peeps the feels

In other cute Gogo news, Briefly News reported that Themba Dlamini, known for his heartwarming TikTok videos with his grandmother has done it again. He posted a video of him and gogo dancing to the beat and peeps online were thrilled.

The video showed the pair head-bopping to a sound in the background and Themba clearly enjoying the sight of gogo dancing.

Peeps on TikTok were head over heels in love with gogo. They told Themba that she was their grandmother too and how lovely his relationship with the old vibey lady was. Some peeps joked and told Themba to take it easy on her.

