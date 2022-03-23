A Man shared his love for his grandmother with peeps on TikTok through a viral video of them dancing

Peeps were enamoured with the pair and showered them with compliments for their unique bond

Some peeps told the man that they adopted gogo as theirs too and others lamented about how much they missed their grandmothers

Themba Dlamini, known for his heartwarming TikTok videos with his grandmother has done it again. He posted a video of him and gogo dancing to the beat and peeps online were thrilled.

The video showed the pair head-bopping to a sound in the background and Themba clearly enjoying the sight of gogo dancing.

Themba shares a tender moment of him and gogo jamming to the beat and peeps couldn't get enough. Image: @thembadlamini246/TikTok, Getty Images

Peeps on TikTok were head over heels in love with gogo. They told Themba that she was their grandmother too and how lovely his relationship with the old vibey lady was. Some peeps joked and told Themba to take it easy on her.

sabzangubane53 said:

"Kodwa Themba uzohlanyisa ugogo uSizakele wethu (you with drive our gogo mad)but u guys are having strong bond I must say."

Lethusharz said:

"If ezomndeni azingenwa (not interferring in family issues) was a person big up Themba no Gogo."

maTHOUSAND said:

"Themba as from today akusese ugogo wakho ugogo wethu mawungafuni (she is no longer just your grand mother) UDAKIWE ."

Stha Roodt lamented:

"Themba the way othanda ngayo ugogo wakho u remind me of mine‍♀️kwath ayomvusa emathuneni‍♀️bless you ♥️♥️."

Clindoh Clindohz said:

"Gogo wethu (our gogo)."

“Priceless”: Mzansi thrilled by talented gogo dancing in a viral clip

South Africans can't get enough of jamming gogos as Briefly News reported that a Tsonga speaking gogo caused havoc on social media with her superb dancing skills. The old lady was captured in a viral clip doing her thing as she celebrated the festive season.

The footage was snapped by a local Tsonga-speaking guy and the woman was definitely in high spirits. It seemed the granny was celebrating the arrival of one of her kids or grandchild as they played music for her.

Another possibility was that they were celebrating a brand new car and really having fun. There were voices in the background that were clapping hands for the senior citizen. @Benedictionxavi wrote on his Twitter page:

“Ntsako wa Kokwane iwukulu embilwini ya mina. Vacinela movha wutswa #TsongaDrive.”

