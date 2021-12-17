South African social media users are once again looking at a video of a proud granny who is seen dancing in a funny video

The proud Tsonga-speaking granny is delighted for her grandchild who just bought a car and locals are praising her

The social media account holder says the gogo is so happy to see him and he thanked her because she took care of him when her parents passed away

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Tsonga speaking gogo is causing havoc on social media with her superb dancing skills. The old lady is captured in a viral clip doing her thing as she seems to celebrate the festive season.

The viral footage is snapped by a local Tsonga-speaking guy and the woman is definitely in high spirits. It seems the granny is celebrating the arrival of one of her kids or grandchild and they are playing music for her.

On the other hand, it can be possible that his child or grandchild is celebrating a brand new car and they are really having fun. There are voices in the background that are clapping hands for the senior citizen. @Benedictionxavi wrote on his Twitter page:

“Ntsako wa Kokwane iwukulu embilwini ya mina. Vacinela movha wutswa #TsongaDrive.”

A proud gogo delighted to see her grandchild is a hit on social media. Image: @Benedictionxavi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@Dzivhumafuka said:

“Congratulations man I love this moment, the dance moves. She is extremely excited.”

@RonewaGaba said:

“This touches my heart. I pray this could be my mom also celebrating for my Car.”

@IMhlengwe said:

“This moment is so priceless... va tsakile ngopfu kokwani.”

@KwaNibela said:

“I don't understand the language but I see grandma is blessing the car with a dance.”

“Dlala, gogo”: Mzansi wowed by gogo who dances during political rally in Jozi

In a similar story, Briefly News posted that ActionSA member John Moodey has kept the social media space buzzing as he shared a video of a gogo dancing. The ActionSA Gauteng chairman headed online to post a brave gogo dancing to Amapiano song during a rally.

The party is contesting in the upcoming local government elections and they recently hosted a rally in Johannesburg where people are seen dancing to the song performed by a local artist. The proud granny didn’t hesitate to go to the stage and strut her stuff.

The unidentified granny is also joined by two young ActionSA members on the stage and she doesn’t even look worried but continues to display her skills. The video is going viral and Briefly News takes a look at the heartwarming comments from the social media family.

Source: Briefly.co.za