A brave grandmother decided to show the youth how to dance when she joined the ActionSA rally in Johannesburg

The video clip is posted by ActionSA Gauteng chairman, John Moodey, and says there was a positive vibe during their campaign for votes

South Africans are in disbelief to witness a senior citizen taking to the stage and strutting her stuff despite her age

ActionSA member John Moodey has kept the social media space buzzing as he shared a video of a gogo dancing. The ActionSA Gauteng chairman headed online to post a brave gogo dancing to Amapiano song during a rally.

The party is contesting in the upcoming local government elections and they recently hosted a rally in Johannesburg where people are seen dancing to the song performed by a local artist. The proud granny didn’t hesitate to go to the stage and strut her stuff.

The unidentified granny is also joined by two young ActionSA members on the stage and she doesn’t even look worried but continues to display her skills.

The video is going viral and Briefly News takes a look at the heartwarming comments from the social media family.

With such vibes, there’s no doubt that Moodey and his party are posing a serious threat to opposing parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters, Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress. He captioned the viral post:

“The ActionSA vibe in Newtown this morning @HermanMashaba @NkeleMolapo.”

@BKMalala said:

“Dlala maGogo.”

@ThabisoMabuza said:

“I just love her.”

@Thalight said:

“Aziwe, Ma Ol'LadY!”

@CherylH2707 said:

“I want to jol with this granny.”

