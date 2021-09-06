A video of one very fed-up old lady chasing ANC members away from her home has the internet buzzing

It seems the grandmother has had enough of politicians and their empty promises, rejecting their request to sit down and talk any further about voting for the party

Mzansi headed to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the super interesting video

A video clip of a local grandmother preventing members of the ANC from entering her home has social media buzzing. It seems the ward counsellors were hoping to secure the old lady's vote but things definitely did not go according to plan.

A local gogo has social media users buzzing after chasing away ANC members going door to door through her community. Images: @danielmarven/Twitter

, @danielmarven shared a clip of the heated altercation.

"Thanks to the Grandmother for chasing ANC people for going door to door. This must be a norm across SA. We tired," he captioned the post.

Many social media users were overjoyed to see the old lady chasing the politicians away from her home, especially since many people felt that the political party had not delivered on many of its promises.

Others cutely remarked that the gogo was teaching her grandchild well by sticking up for herself and complaining about what is wrong in Mzansi.

Check out some of the interesting reactions below:

@MandiMALS said:

"Black people are coming to their senses now. ANC must just leave the power… Bohlulakele… Hulumeni HAMBANI."

@Alpha35623587 said:

"Maba voetseke!!!! This gogo reminds me of my gogo. She sees the ANC for what they really are."

@Tabongz_SA said:

"I'm happy with the baby learning from Gogo mna, idzoo njena."

@Soulmate_us said:

"Now that our grandparents are getting out of that emotional blackmail ye "freedom fighters" the numbers are going to drop below 50%."

@cold_summ3r said:

"I wish I had a lot of money just to thank her for what she did."

@LungiMKhz said:

"That "hambani" slaps so hard...gogo knows her worth."

@OfficialMinya said:

"Good, the old lady is well informed."

@Ms_WinnyM said:

"I stand with Gogo."

Haibo: ANC asks South Africans for help, starts crowdfunding campaign

In more interesting political news, Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress is in deep financial trouble, so much so that they have launched a crowdfunding campaign.

Recently, ANC employees went on strike after the ruling party failed to pay their salaries on time. The issue with paying salaries has been an issue for months.

According to IOL, the ANC's financial crisis started to become apparent in December 2019. Things seemed to have gotten better, however, between April and June 2021 the financial woes of the ruling party deepened.

In a letter to ANC staffers, Potgieter apologised to employees and stated that the party has never experienced such a situation in the past. He also thanked workers who continued to work despite not having received their salaries.

Social media users take to the internet in reaction to a crowdfunding campaign

Theodore Okwara:

"ANC should organise public fund-raising launching. Let those bigshots come out and make their donation."

Malesela Koma:

"ANC has many deployees and must contribute 15% of their salary."

Dean Macpherson:

"How much will Ramaphosa and Motsepe put up? I want to see something."

Psycology Fika Malope:

"First, tell us what led to this crisis. This started in 2018. To me it looks deliberate, Ramaphosa is executing his mandate of killing the ANC by all means necessary."

