South Africans are debating about white powder around a car and the use of black magic following a snap that was posted by Daniel Marven

Daniel argues the owner of the car used a car tracker that is widely used in Africa to ensure his car is safe from theft as it’s not parked in a garage

However, many locals say muthi doesn’t have power against thugs and some say the powder is to push rats away from eating car cables

Daniel Marven has ruffled the feathers with another controversial social media post. The Twitter account holder has shared a photo showing a local guy who sprayed powder around his car with the aim of protecting it.

One can see a white coloured powder surrounding the car and Daniel says the owner of the vehicle uses a special tracker to possibly ensure it remains safe. Local social media users are reacting to the viral photo and Briefly News looks at the funny reactions.

Some people seem to know the magic or the move behind the powder and they say it’s mainly to fend off rats from eating electric cables. However, some say black magic doesn’t work at all. He wrote:

“Apparently this is the best car track you can find across Africa.”

The post reads:

@EkxeLomjita said:

“And no one can pass across the line.”

@Godhims000 said:

“Who is being bewitched Sju?”

@Sjubanashushuza said:

“That is witchcraft of all forms.”

@Abongil0187 said:

“Not car tracker but car guard.”

@BenedictDikuyi said:

“The most effective one.”

@TakudzwaWorld said:

“Lewis Hamilton is proud.”

@ChoncoShayimamb said:

“Lol neh that is for amagundwane, not to eat izintambo zemoto.”

