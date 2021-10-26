A local sangoma woman seen dancing with unusual moves has left many social media users in disbelief

The woman is filmed at a traditional event and she is dancing to a song and a beat of drums but her dance moves are confusing the locals

The viral video clip has caught the attention of the Mzansi online community and some guys feel the lady is just drunk and could injure herself

A South African social media user has shared a confusing video of a woman who looks like a sangoma but her dance moves are seriously weird. The woman is seen at a traditional event wearing sangoma attire.

As the video plays, she stands on two chairs and starts to dance to a song and a beat of a drum. The woman is seen getting emotionally charged and starts to move up the pole that anchors the tent.

Many people in the tent start to film the sangoma and many can be heard shouting in awe. There are contrasting comments from the viral clip and the account holder suggests she respects the elders or ancestors:

“Kethlompha badimo nna shame....”

A dancing sangoma has left Mzansi confused. Image: @MkhuluMathanyel/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Khodi_Mutavhas said:

“This ancestor was a stripper.”

@Hlongwaclan said:

"I'm not supposed to be laughing.”

@Lez_Iam said:

“Asoze nna.”

@Leandahr said:

“Underground gang don't have brakes, when they come for you they bring it all at once.”

@kanyI_KaMthembu said:

“Yey niyathwasa.”

@Thehealer_0 said:

“Idlozi lakhe uPeter Parker?”

@ShantelNzima said:

“Please tell me more, this is interesting.”

@David_Kholofelo said:

“Am I the only one who thought she was gonna fall?”

@How_WatMH said:

“They're always tipsy these ones or drunk, so maybe ke alcohol.”

