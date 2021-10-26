A local woman was spotted wearing the regalia of three different political parties all the same time and she has Mzansi confused

The photo is going viral on social media as she wears EFF, ANC and DA colours and poses with her left arm raised up to say, "Amandla"

According to many social media users, the woman is just 'confusing the enemy' but some people feel she has the DA's interests at heart

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lullo Malote has shared another hilarious photo of a woman who is seen wearing a nice outfit but it seems she has confused Mzansi. The young lady is wearing an Economic Freedom Fighters T-shirt and an African National Congress doek wrapped around her waist.

At the same time, she has a Democratic Alliance scarf on her head and the picture has seriously led to massive reactions from Mzansi social media users. The Twitter account holder is also confused.

Some people feel the woman is collecting all the regalia and some peeps argue that is a staunch supporter of the DA as she wears the scarf on her head. He captioned the snap and said:

“How? This gender mara.”

Another local lady has confused Mzansi social media users. image: @Lullo_Malote/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@Thebull said:

“She is going to vote for IFP.”

@Cybor_Awareness said:

“It’s very important to be neutral!!”

@Ncabadreamy_SA said:

“Lo uthanda DA bheka isekhanda lakhe.....”

@NthapiBen said:

"Let me rather have them all these noisy top three parties."

@Sipho_Nkosi said:

“She is a collector.”

@Sambathaa said:

“Inyuva damn.”

@Silombosm said:

“Rainbow nation.”

@Sbuj13 said:

“If nomayini was to vote.”

Mzansi laughs at embarrassed female EFF supporter who shouted, "Viva ANC"

In a similar piece regarding politics, Briefly News posted that the campaign for votes is already in full swing but the African National Congress hasn’t stopped taking jibes at opposing parties.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula caused a stir on social media after posting a video of an embarrassed member of the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The EFF lady is spotted in a viral video clip trying to hype up the crowd as she takes the podium, but they were flabbergasted as she shouted, “Viva ANC, Viva!”

The woman is in full EFF regalia and she later asked the crowd not to laugh at her, but it was too late. There is a massive number of comments on the clip.

Source: Briefly.co.za