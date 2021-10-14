One Economic Freedom Fighters member is now a laughing stock after shouting and praising the ruling African National Congress' name by mistake, perhaps out of force of habit

The unidentified EFF member tried to hype the crowds but people laughed at her as she shouted an ANC slogan at a rally

The viral video clip was posted by ANC member and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula and it’s receiving funny comments

The campaign for votes is already in full swing but the African National Congress hasn’t stopped taking jibes at opposing parties. Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula caused a stir on social media after posting a video of an embarrassed member of the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The EFF lady is spotted in a viral video clip trying to hype up the crowd as she takes the podium, but they were flabbergasted as she shouted, “Viva ANC, Viva!” The woman is in full EFF regalia and she later asked the crowd not to laugh at her, but it was too late. There are are massive number of comments on the clip.

The viral shot carries an intriguing caption, suggesting that the woman hasn't "moved on" from her "ex-lover" (the ANC).

An EFF member's video is going viral on social media. Image: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@MvieMvie5 said:

“These are those ANC voters when they get into the voting booth vote for their movement.”

@Botshobana said:

“Once an ANC!! Always an ANC!! I am born an ANC. I don't need a card to be an ANC member. My blood is Green, Black and Gold."

@Kgaogel2024 said:

“They buy them, we will act like we don't see them.”

@JsephMotlatjo said:

“ANC rules, people must stop pretending. The ANC needs to just work seriously on its poverty alleviation programme. People pretend to have moved on to alleviate poverty by joining other movements.”

@YvonneLess said:

“Fix you killed me.”

@Katli_Mathule said:

“How do you people find Mbalula funny? I want to understand.”

@EugeneMthis said:

"Ska la tshega maan, le tshegang?”

@Rakutfa said:

“That one will vote ANC, no ways she will change.”

Mbalula launches ANC campaign plan, SA not enthused: "Restore confidence? So, it's gone"

In a previous post, Briefly News ran a story that the African National Congress held a press conference on Thursday to let their South Africans know what local government election campaign plans are.

The ruling party is a bit behind on the campaign trail, the other opposition parties already rallying voters in various communities all over the country.

Fikile Mbalula, the ANC's Head of Elections, argued that despite what people might think, the ruling party actually started campaigning for elections a while ago, according to News24.

Source: Briefly.co.za