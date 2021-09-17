The African National Congress has finally joined the local government campaign trail with the launch of its plans to secure votes

While many people feel the ANC has been lagging behind in its campaign for votes, the ANC's Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula says the party started campaigning a while ago

Mbalula tried to restore confidence in South Africans with the launch of this plan but South Africans are not convinced the ANC is capable of governing

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress held a press conference on Thursday to let their South Africans know what local government election campaign plans are.

The ruling party is a bit behind on the campaign trail, the other opposition parties already rallying voters in various communities all over the country.

South African have not been very receptive to the ANC's campaign plan that was launched on Thursday. Image: @MyANC

Fikile Mbalula, the ANC's Head of Elections, argued that despite what people might think, the ruling party actually started campaigning for elections a while ago, according to News24.

Mbalula went on to acknowledge that this time around, the ANC will have a harder time securing votes because the party has been met with numerous accusations of corruption in recent years. He added that their plight will be twice as hard.

Mbalula encouraged South Africans to vote for the ANC because the party has done a lot to address and fight corruption and says they are an organisation that self-corrects.

He also gave the example of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who would have launched the party's election campaign but didn't because of the step-aside rule.

According to EWN, the ANC will be making use of strategies they have used in the past to campaign for votes since they have been proven to be successful.

On September 27, the ANC will release its manifesto to South Africa.

Here's how South Africans reacted to the ANC's elections campaign plan:

@mk_monde said:

"Self correcting for how long... it's 28 yrs now still correcting... no no nooo you are fumbling now, stand aside & give other parties a chance to correct your mess. SAns it's your time to vote wisely."

@peter80680910 said:

"Restore confidence? So it's gone "

@OumuamuaC said:

"Fikile in charge must bring tears of joy to the opposition parties"

@kgotsoolebogeng said:

"I think people want to vote for a party that is providing services. The one that is self correcting needs to be given space to sort out its personal problems maybe it will get another opportunity to lead next time."

@mike_superb said:

"Fikile did say the ANC is a self correcting party but to date all the ANC has done is self collect as individuals."

