Helen Zille’s Attack on IEC Causes Tension and Mzansi Is Exasperated

Helen Zille's alleged attacks on the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) are worrying the Commission

The IEC is not 100% certain if it will take any legal steps to fight against the DA's federal chairperson

The news follows Zille's accusations that the Commission has been conquered by the African National Congress (ANC)

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) stated that they are worried about Helen Zille's attacks on them. They have yet to decide on what action they are willing to take against the DA federal chairperson.

Sy Mamabolo of the IEC stated it could take steps against Zille if she proceeded to 'attack' them. The African National Congress (ANC) also accused Zille of making fake, baseless and irksome allegations against the party; thus hurting the Constitutional Court's character.

Helen Zille's alleged attack on the Independent Electoral Court may harm the Constitutional Court. Image: GCIS

Source: UGC

The opposition party's federal chairperson accused the Commission of being conquered by the ruling party. Zille went on to pounce on the IEC's resolution to open the candidate registration.

A report by News24 confirmed the Commission has not yet decided how they want to handle the issue. Mamabolo said they would have to determine what is a fair-minded remark and what is misinformation. He added that if Zille continued with her attacks, they will consider taking action.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

IOL reported that a few days before the ConCourt's IEC judgement, Zille stated that the ruling party removed its application to the Electoral Court. The application was in place to have the nomination of candidates reopened year.

Below are some of the responses left by Saffas:

@PaulManuelWill1 said:

"Therefore, according to you, SAns can safely assume that SA is a rotten socio-politico-economic-religio domain - the ANC, Concourt, Courts, Zondo Comm, legal fraternity, etc. Why, then, is the DA canvassing the ANC for cabinet positions in the CR administration?"

@ThandekaLo wrote:

"The constitutional crisis started when they decided to jail President Zuma."

@MothomosoSeth stated:

"The thing is even if the ANC doesn’t contest in all those municipalities DA wouldn’t be an option. So rest."

@AbongileNonkel2 tweeted:

"I hope this is not an early excuse from the DA maybe Madam Zille can see losing major support in the upcoming local government elections."

@Ayabule76127181 added:

"Is there any irreparable harm that will be suffered by other political parties if the extension is granted? the refusal will not only affect ANC but deny voters their right to choose a political party of their choice. I hope the CC rule against IEC and charge with scandalizing."

@sthabiso_za said:

"I’m “shocked” you haven’t realised that we are in a constitutional crisis. The ConCourt and judiciary are very clear on their mandate to protect those who are aligned to Cyril, it very clear there. It’s there in front of you, we see it every day!!"

Helen Zille calls out EFF's Julius Malema for hosting super spreader event

Previously Briefly News reported that former Democratic Alliance party leader Helen Zille took to Twitter to accuse Julius Malema of hosting super spreader events in an effort to have the upcoming local elections cancelled.

She stated that the IEC would only postpone elections if Covid becomes rampant and out-of-control. Zille’s tweet was prompted by a rally EFF leader Julius Malema hosted in commemoration of Youth Day, 16 June.

This is despite Malema calling on the youth to register to vote at the rally. Malema stated that to only complain was useless. South Africans had a few mixed reactions to Zille's tweet.

Source: Briefly.co.za