One student showed people on TikTok how he budgeted the little money that he had available for food

In a TikTok video, the young person went to shop at Checkers, where they found some great deals

Many people were interested in seeing what the university student was able to buy on a strict budget

A young person showed others his groceries after shopping at Checkers. The student admitted that he did not have a lot of money to work with.

A TikTok video shows a broke student who unpacked his Checkers groceries. Image: @sesi_mogalwamothweko

Online users were eager to see how she made her money go a long way. Many people were eager to discuss her groceries.

Student unpacks Checkers groceries on the budget

In a TikTok video by @sesi_mogalwamothweko, a young lady showed off all the groceries he had bought for just over R500 at Checkers. In the video, the TikTokker had all the necessities. He took out snacks, ready-made food, cheese and meat.

SA unconvinced by student budget

People commented that the woman had a comfortable budget. Netizens admitted that they were probably even more broke than him after seeing what he was able to afford. One person thought noodles were missing from his broke student groceries.

Read online users' comments below:

Manzemvula said:

"Cha kshuthi ngi'Brokest'"

lebo✊ was amazed:

"Bathong, noodles?"

Ashantia Kuna commented:

"Define broke."

pretty joked::

"You did the cheese dirty."

Malesolo_t denied:

"Haaa broke haikhona."

