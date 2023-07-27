A university student that participated in an online challenge shook Mzansi with his bank balance

The student showed that he had over R7K, and other students showed their bank balances which ranged from R200 to R7000 and above

Netizens could not understand how a university student could have so much money when they don't, even though they work

Students on campus showed their bank balances. One particular student left Mzansi reeling with his R7314 bank balance. Image: @njabulohope

A varsity student stunned Mzansi when he showed he had over R7000 in his account during a TikTok challenge.

University students are known to struggle financially from time to time, but this challenge shows that some students have money.

Varsity students show how much they have in their banks

The challenge has the students showing off their bank accounts, and some of the amounts stunned South Africans, who wondered where they got the money from.

@njabulohope_ posted the challenge on TikTok, where students shared their bank balances on campus. One student had R7314,70, another had R4554,74, and others had less than R500. The bank balances varied, as some had money saved up in savings accounts that were not in their main accounts.

Cash-strapped university students can opt for starting side hustles while studying. These side hustles can assist them in gaining real-life work experiences and equipping them with skills that will come in handy when they join the workforce.

Watch the video here:

South Africans want to know where these students get their money from

Netizens were stunned that there are university students that have so much money. They were astonished that one of the students had over R7K in his account.

Fatsoblessing commented:

"A student who has R7K in their account is rich."

SNST_BLVD said:

"Shout out to the bro that has R7K. Role model."

Cndyswarh_cndy loves the challenge.

"What I love about this challenge is that no one looks like their balances. Everyone looks like a million bucks."

Refiloe Mams was amazed.

"What business does a student have with a bank balance of R7K?"

Sibulele Somakahle complained.

"I'm working, and they all have more money than me."

A student does grocery shopping at home for university

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young woman raided her home's grocery supplies in preparation for returning to university.

The beautiful North West University student shared how she helped herself to meat, veggies and sugar cane before returning to campus.

Netizens commented that she was too lenient as they would have taken more.

