A group of girlfriends flexed about the amount of money they have in their Capitec bank accounts

They took screenshots of their savings taken from the Capitec banking app and posted them on TikTok

The video left a lot of social media users green with envy and some wondered how the young girls earned the money

A TikTok user showed off what her 6 six friends looked like compared to their bank balances. The woman created a video montage with her friends' pictures and screenshots of the amount of money they have in their bank accounts

Video of the girl's Capitec savings goes viral

The clip posted by @pontshonkosi_ amazed TikTok users as they saw that the majority of the young women had thousands of rands in savings. The footage was a hit on the video-sharing app and got more than 800 000 views.

People said the girls should donate a few hundred rands to their friend Lisa who only had R498,76 in her Capitec savings account.

Mzansi discuss the group of friends and their money

@sithembisoheisi mentioned:

"Fortunate is really fortunate."

@royal...child said:

"Hope y’all donated R200 each for Lisa. "

@shannon_hov posted:

"If I have R400 and my friends have R19k I cut them off anever phela."

@itts.ago.ww stated:

"I get why y’all are friends, they say birds of the same feathers.."

@mbuyisiiantisocial.02 wrote:

"POV, I realise my friends doesn’t have bank accounts."

@bunzmcnaire commented:

"Lol, Lisa can buy hubbly material just like me."

@roseannsade asked:

"Lol, where do you guys get the money? Please plug me."

@mpume734 said:

"Me with my less than R20 balance yet someone who has ibalance close to R500 kthiwa you can do better."

