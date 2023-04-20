A TikTok creator shows different professions' payslips, and she posted one about how much a Supply Chain Manager earns

South Africans were surprised to see the monthly salary of one Supply Manager who submitted their payslip

Online users were impressed with the pay, and other Supply Chain Managers gave their thoughts on their earnings

A TikTok creator specialises in showing people the earning potential of different professions. In one of her latest videos, the lady revealed what a Supply Chain Manager could earn.

A Supply Chain Manager's salary had many people impressed by how much they earn. Image: lifereset_za/Getty Images/Nitat Termmee

The detailed payslip left many amazed by the deductions. Online users also shared their thoughts about how much the Supply Chain Manager earned.

Supply Chain Manager's salary shared in TikTok

A TikTokker, @lifereset_za, posted a fascinating video about payslips of different professions. The video shows that this Supply Chain Manager earns R62 000 net monthly. Watch the video below:

Other SA Supply Chain Managers react to payslip

People love seeing detailed payslips. The Supply Chain Manager's pay had some in the same profession commenting on how lucky the employee was. Many admitted that they don't get paid even half. This salary in the video is above average, as Payscale reports that supply chain managers earn R487 000 per annum on average.

Mokgadi Musi commented:

"Where does this one work. I want his job. I’m in the public sector as a Supply Chain Manager and it is R32k to R36k net at provincial level."

Sindigagashe commented:

"They are earning more than CAs."

As Dee Flaba commented:

"Re kgopela, Operations management."

Lee commented:

"Note to self: become a supply chain manager."

welcomeh12 commented:

"I am a supply chain manager. I am not even close, re squeezeng-in."

Snashmahaye commented:

"Yazi ,I never completed my supply chain diploma!"

Omnist_ commented:

"Tax is day light robbery."

Raynbow commented:

"Tax in SA is kinda wild man on top of that the money is being looted so sad, yoh."

Tumelo Kubheka commented:

"Most supply chain managers are not getting this. How much do most supply chain general managers get if managers are getting this much?"

