A young woman helped herself to the food at home and took some so that she could eat at university

She took vegetables, meat and even fruit from her home, indicating that break time was over and she would have to face res hunger

Netizens commented and pointed out that they would have helped themselves to more food than what she took

A young student made off with some of the food from home for res. Image: @tshidigrace.m

Source: TikTok

After realizing it was time to return to university, a young Vaal student raided her home's food supply and took what she had to eat.

The hilarious video trended on the socials because the struggle is real for students, and students can relate to the hunger on campus.

Student raids home's groceries for res in hilarious TikTok video

The video was posted by @tshidigrace.m and received almost 600K views. In the video, the North West University student takes a bit of beef, mincemeat, boerewors, Aromat, mayonnaise, tomatoes, onions, and even some sugar cane! Students tend to spend an average of R3000 per month on food. Other students who depend on the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) supplement their allowance with side hustles.

Watch the video here:

South Africans think she could have taken more

Netizens in the comment section shared their struggles relating to taking groceries from home to res.

Felicia Mapaila said:

"Not you leaving the cooking oil. That's the most important one."

Kamohelo added:

"Personally, you're being quite lenient, hey."

Noma Ndlovu still does the same.

"I'm working, but I still take my grocery at home."

Yung_ceoo commented:

"Everything in the white plastic is what you leave for them at home, right?"

Makhosi Mkhize pointed out:

"You're better than me because I would take the whole meat tray."

Source: Briefly News