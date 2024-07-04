A South African woman named Bianca shared a TikTok video showing a hefty import tax bill

She received the bill for her Shein order, which she placed recently, leaving her shocked

Many commenters shared their own experiences with unexpected import taxes on international online orders

A woman couldn't believe how much import tax she was charged for her Shein order. Image: _bibi_sa

Source: Instagram

A South African shopper suffered sticker shock at the hefty customs fees on her Shein order.

Woman shows R1k bill for import tax

A TikTok post by Bianca (@_bibi_sa) features a screenshot of an import tax payment notice from Meili Logistics for R1 112,20.

The bill also notified her that she had 10 days to pay for the tax or that her package would be returned.

"The government was not joking about the 45%+ VAT). Bathong, I just wanted winter clothes," Bianca said.

Click here to view the post.

SA shares their tax bill experiences

Many netizens were surprised by how much Bianca had to pay in import tax on her Shein order. Others shared how much tax they paid on their international orders.

moshapekeletso commented:

" Haibo, I just paid mine this morning, and it was R121.09."

MO GAU replied:

"My order was R1523 I paid R162 customs using imile ☺️."

O T S I L E replied:

"Just literally paid R329,76 for mine. Felt like screaming, this calmed me down."

Pre.ttylittleleo reacted:

"Waze wanebhadi, mine was only R150."

Vuyelwa. commented:

"Can anyone who orders from today, July 1st, please let us know how much your customs are?"

Woman shows off free gifts received from Temu

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman from Johannesburg shared a TikTok video showing the numerous free gifts she scored on Temu.

A video by @dineopontxusclotaire shows the woman unpacking various fashion items, such as a three-pack of water bottles, several pairs of sweatpants, a hand towel, a container, an apron, a sweatshirt and other goodies — all of which she says were free.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News